Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q3 January - September 2026

Comment from President and CEO Bodil Sonesson:

"Performance during the quarter was weak. EBITA before items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK 130 (173), corresponding to a margin of 7.0% (8.6%). The EBITA margin thus stabilised at a level in line with the second quarter. Order intake weakened during the quarter and decreased organically by 13.8%. Activity in larger projects remained limited. Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,860 (2,027), with the decrease mainly attributable to lower order intake in previous quarters. Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, net sales decreased organically by 9.0%. Costs were MSEK 51 lower during the quarter, of which MSEK 25 was related to the MSEK 100 cost-saving programme, where further cost-saving activities are ongoing."

The third quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,700 (1,952), a decrease of 12.9% adjusted to 13.8% for currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 18.

Net sales were MSEK 1,860 (2,027), a decrease of 8.2% adjusted to 9.0% for currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 16.

EBITA before IAC was MSEK 130 (173), a decrease of 24.9% with an EBITA margin before IAC of 7.0% (8.6).

Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.11 (0.47).

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK -62 (208).

Webcast

An investor webcast following the Q3 report 2026 will be held on 28 October 2026 at 09:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts

Oscar Wallstén, CFO

Mobile: +46 767 62 24 90

E-mail: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 767 65 16 35

E-mail: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us

Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 7,891 MSEK in 2025. We consist of 13 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-28 08:30 CET.

Image Attachments

Interim Q3 2026 Img