Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q2 January - June 2026

Comment from President and CEO Bodil Sonesson:

"During the quarter, net sales amounted to MSEK 1,974 (1,848), representing an increase of 6.8 per cent. Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, however, sales declined by 1.4 per cent. The stabilization in order intake noted in April continued throughout most of the quarter, with order intake reaching MSEK 2,068 (1,905), an increase of 8.6 per cent before adjustments. Organically, however, order intake decreased by 0.5 percent. EBITA before items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK 113 (136), corresponding to a margin of 5.7 per cent (7.4). The decline was primarily attributable to a weaker gross margin as a result of a less favourable sales mix in Collection and Premium."

The second quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,068 (1,905), an increase of 8.6% adjusted to a decrease of 0.5% after currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 171.

Net sales were MSEK 1,974 (1,848), an increase of 6.8% adjusted to a decrease of 1.4% after currency effects and acquisitions of MSEK 152.

EBITA before IAC was MSEK 113 (136), a decrease of 16.9% with an EBITA margin before IAC of 5.7% (7.4).

Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.08 (0.32).

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK -9 (162).

Webcast

An investor webcast following the Q2 report 2026 will be held on 21 July 2026 at 09:30 CEST.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts

Oscar Wallstén, CFO

Mobile: +46 767 62 24 90

E-mail: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 767 65 16 35

E-mail: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us

Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 7,891 MSEK in 2025. We consist of 13 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 08:30 CEST.

Image Attachments

Interim Q2 2026 Img