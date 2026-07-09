Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group presents priorities to drive profitable growth

Fagerhult Group has now completed the strategic review that was announced during the spring. The strategic plan is based on three key priorities: reducing the operating costs of the business while strengthening the European core operations, continued innovation leadership combined with acceleration within fast-growing segments, and acting to a greater extent as a cohesive, performance-driven group with targeted investments and customer-focused decisions.

Reducing costs and strengthening the European core operations; Europe is the group's most important market in terms of both scale and position. As part of this focus, the production structure and portfolio are being reviewed in order to increase competitiveness and profitability.



Europe is the group's most important market in terms of both scale and position. As part of this focus, the production structure and portfolio are being reviewed in order to increase competitiveness and profitability. Continued innovation leadership combined with acceleration within fast-growing segments; the innovation focus is maintained in parallel with deepening exposure to high-growth segments, such as data centers and defense, while existing positions within retail and smart lighting, among others, are further developed.



the innovation focus is maintained in parallel with deepening exposure to high-growth segments, such as data centers and defense, while existing positions within retail and smart lighting, among others, are further developed. Acting as a cohesive group with targeted investments and customer-focused decisions; to support the implementation, coordination within the group is strengthened through increased collaboration and a more unified and coordinated approach to the market.

Bodil Sonesson, CEO Fagerhult Group, comments:

"The strategic review has been carried out against the backdrop of a more challenging market and a sharply weakened earnings performance. The new framework gives us the financial flexibility required to navigate the current market situation and to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Selected initiatives, including a cost savings program, are expected to deliver an earnings improvement of SEK 220 million. Implementations have been initiated and effects are expected to be realized gradually within six to twelve months.

The Group will provide updates on the implementation of these initiatives in upcoming quarterly reports.

Habo, 9 July 2026

For more information, please contact:

Bodil Sonesson

CEO

Mobile: +46 72 223 76 02

E-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Oscar Wallstén

CFO

Mobile: +46 76 762 24 90

E-mail: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand

Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 76 765 16 35

E-mail: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About us

Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies, with approximately 4,000 employees in 27 countries and net sales of SEK 7,891 million for 2025. The operations consist of 14 brands divided into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure. All brands manufacture high-quality professional lighting solutions. Fagerhult Group works mainly with specifications together with its partners. Together, they have lighting solutions for almost all areas of application, with a global presence.