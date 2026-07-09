Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 08:02
1,422 Euro
-1,52 % -0,022
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,73009.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 17:30 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group presents priorities to drive profitable growth

Fagerhult Group has now completed the strategic review that was announced during the spring. The strategic plan is based on three key priorities: reducing the operating costs of the business while strengthening the European core operations, continued innovation leadership combined with acceleration within fast-growing segments, and acting to a greater extent as a cohesive, performance-driven group with targeted investments and customer-focused decisions.

  • Reducing costs and strengthening the European core operations; Europe is the group's most important market in terms of both scale and position. As part of this focus, the production structure and portfolio are being reviewed in order to increase competitiveness and profitability.
  • Continued innovation leadership combined with acceleration within fast-growing segments; the innovation focus is maintained in parallel with deepening exposure to high-growth segments, such as data centers and defense, while existing positions within retail and smart lighting, among others, are further developed.
  • Acting as a cohesive group with targeted investments and customer-focused decisions; to support the implementation, coordination within the group is strengthened through increased collaboration and a more unified and coordinated approach to the market.

Bodil Sonesson, CEO Fagerhult Group, comments:

"The strategic review has been carried out against the backdrop of a more challenging market and a sharply weakened earnings performance. The new framework gives us the financial flexibility required to navigate the current market situation and to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Selected initiatives, including a cost savings program, are expected to deliver an earnings improvement of SEK 220 million. Implementations have been initiated and effects are expected to be realized gradually within six to twelve months.

The Group will provide updates on the implementation of these initiatives in upcoming quarterly reports.

Habo, 9 July 2026

For more information, please contact:

Bodil Sonesson
CEO
Mobile: +46 72 223 76 02
E-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Oscar Wallstén
CFO
Mobile: +46 76 762 24 90
E-mail: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand
Head of Communications
Mobile: +46 76 765 16 35
E-mail: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About us
Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies, with approximately 4,000 employees in 27 countries and net sales of SEK 7,891 million for 2025. The operations consist of 14 brands divided into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure. All brands manufacture high-quality professional lighting solutions. Fagerhult Group works mainly with specifications together with its partners. Together, they have lighting solutions for almost all areas of application, with a global presence.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.