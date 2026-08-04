Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group and Zumtobel Group shape the future of open smart buildings

The Fagerhult Group and the Zumtobel Group are joining forces to advance the digitalisation of buildings through open standards. As part of their collaboration within the international RealEstateCore (REC) Consortium, the two companies have jointly developed the new Lighting Extension for the open smart building data model and successfully validated it in a real-world building environment.

As chair of REC's Lighting Working Group, Fagerhult Group has, together with Zumtobel Group, established a common framework for describing, sharing and using lighting data across smart buildings. The project marks an important milestone towards cross-vendor interoperability. The Lighting Extension was developed through the expertise of Organic Response, part of Fagerhult Group, and Tridonic, the technology brand of Zumtobel Group. Its objective is to enable lighting systems to be digitally modelled as a fully integrated component of smart buildings and connected seamlessly with other building systems such as HVAC, access control, occupancy management and energy management.

This offers significant benefits for building owners, operators and integrators:

Cross-vendor integration of lighting and other building systems

Reduced integration and maintenance effort through standardised data models

Improved operational efficiency, automation and sustainability performance through data-driven building management

The solution was developed and validated at the KTH Dig-IT Lab, a leading research and testing environment for digital buildings with a particular focus on sustainability, resource efficiency and smart operational strategies.

Johan Lembre, Chief Technology Officer, Fagerhult Group, comments:

"Open standards are what help smart buildings live up to their promise. This is an important step for the industry and shows how lighting goes beyond illumination, contributing to building intelligence and driving sustainability efforts. We are glad to have led this work together with Zumtobel Group."

Mathias Duer, Senior Director Technical & Aftersales Services at the Zumtobel Group, adds:

"The digitalisation of buildings can only realise its full potential if systems from different manufacturers work together seamlessly. Together with the Fagerhult Group, we are making a tangible contribution to open standards that promote interoperability and provide building owners with greater flexibility, transparency and long-term value. Collaboration of this kind is essential to accelerating the transition towards smarter and more sustainable buildings."

Habo, August 4, 2026

For more information, contact:

Johan Lembre

Chief Technology Officer

Mobile: +46 708 72 42 95

Email: johan.lembre@fagerhultgroup.com

About us

Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with approximately 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of MSEK 7,891 for 2025. We consist of 14 brands divided into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional, and Infrastructure. All our brands manufacture high-quality professional lighting solutions. We primarily work with specifications together with our partners. Together, we have lighting solutions for nearly all areas of application and our presence is global.