SeaTwirl AB: SeaTwirl appoints Jan-Ola Allbäck as Chief Commercial Officer

SeaTwirl AB (publ) has appointed Jan-Ola Allbäck as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a new role in its management team covering customer relationships and contract negotiations. Allbäck, who took up the post on 28 October 2026, has held senior positions in wind power project development, procurement and commercial management at companies including Simply Blue Group, Copenhagen Offshore Partners and Vattenfall.

'I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Jan-Ola,' said Johan Sandberg, CEO of SeaTwirl. 'Jan-Ola has a unique profile from a procurement role in a project developer specifically focussed on floating wind turbines, which is exactly what we need to commercialise our offering. He has spent more than 10 years on the buyer's side of the table and knows what customers ask for. That is exactly the experience we need as we work to bring our turbines to market.'

'I have seen how high costs, technical complexity and difficult logistics have held floating offshore wind back, despite its enormous potential,' said Jan-Ola Allbäck, the company's new Chief Commercial Officer. 'Unlocking that potential takes new thinking, and that is what attracted me to SeaTwirl.'

'SeaTwirl has developed its technology from the ground up for floating conditions, with a design centred on simplicity, reliability and uptime. It is a real pleasure to join at such a crucial stage. I believe we have only begun to see what the technology can do commercially, and my focus will be on turning its technical advantages into strong partnerships and scalable business models.'

As CCO, Allbäck is also responsible for quotations and pricing, and for the negotiations that can turn memoranda of understanding into binding agreements. He reports to the CEO, Johan Sandberg.

Allbäck joins SeaTwirl from Simply Blue Group, where he served as Chief Operating Officer - Offshore Wind, overseeing offshore wind operations, project development and the technical and commercial optimisation of the company's multi-gigawatt project portfolio.

Prior to Simply Blue, he held senior leadership positions at Copenhagen Offshore Partners, including Procurement Director in South Korea and Senior Director - Head of Portfolio Procurement and Procurement Excellence in Copenhagen. His responsibilities spanned international offshore wind procurement, strategic supplier relationships, and portfolio-level commercial strategy, including a key role in bringing Jeonnam 1, South Korea's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, to financial close.

Earlier in his career, Allbäck held several senior positions at Vattenfall, working across both onshore and offshore wind with responsibility for major turbine procurement programmes, strategic sourcing, and commercial leadership. He led the procurement of 113 turbines, nearly 1 GW in all, for the Danish offshore wind farms Kriegers Flak and Vesterhav. He began his wind industry career at Arise in 2010, where he later served as Chief Procurement Officer.

Image

File: jan-ola-allback.jpg

Caption: Jan-Ola Allbäck, Chief Commercial Officer at SeaTwirl.

Alt text: Jan-Ola Allbäck is standing by a window with a view of Gothenburg.

Contact

Johan Sandberg, CEO

Phone: +46 72 174 85 27

Email: johan.sandberg@seatwirl.com

Pia Tegborg, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 750 02 88

Email: pia.tegborg@seatwirl.com

About SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low centre of gravity, a slim substructure and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.