

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Endesa SA (ELE.VI, ELE.MC), a major Spanish electric utility company, on Wednesday recorded a rise in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of EUR 1.962 billion, or EUR 1.91 per share, higher than EUR 1.711 billion, or EUR 1.63 per share in the same period last year.



Ordinary net profit stood at EUR 2.125 billion, compared with EUR 1.735 billion a year ago. Operating profit rose to EUR 2.848 billion from last year's EUR 2.545 billion. Gross operating profit was EUR 4.577 billion, up from EUR 4.224 billion in the previous year. Revenue was EUR 17.389 billion, up from EUR 15.948 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its ordinary net profit outlook of over EUR 2.400 billion. For fiscal 2025, Endesa had posted ordinary net profit of EUR 2.351 billion.



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