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WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 11:18
23,060 Euro
-5,92 % -1,450
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OMX Helsinki 25
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
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UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM to open its first label material factory in India to accelerate growth in the region

(UPM, Helsinki, October 28, 2026 at 11:00 EET) - UPM Adhesive Materials plans to open its first factory in India in early 2028. Located in the state of Gujarat, the factory will feature an acrylic-based coating line for self-adhesive label materials. The investment continues UPM's expansion in India, following the company's March 2026 announcement of a new label material slitting and distribution terminal near New Delhi.

India's economy is growing rapidly, driven by urbanization, digitalization, infrastructure investments and rising household consumption. As the market develops, label converters need more responsive service, shorter lead times and products tailored to local requirements.

The new coating line extends UPM's presence in India from distribution into local production. Combined with terminals near Mumbai and New Delhi, it strengthens UPM's ability to serve customers across the country with more reliability and speed. India also offers a cost-competitive raw material supplier pool and a skilled workforce, supporting UPM's growth ambitions in the region.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to India and the confidence we have in its growth potential. A local coating line allows us to respond faster to our customers' needs, while giving us access to India's strong raw material base and talent pool," says Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy and India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials.

Click here to download images.

For more information, please contact:
Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy and India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials, harri.janhunen@upm.com

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials
UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers.?We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,300 professionals. In 2025, our sales reached nearly €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

Follow UPM Adhesive Materials on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on?LinkedIn?|?YouTube?|?Instagram?| UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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