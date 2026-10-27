Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V.: Sigma Foods reports 3Q26 EBITDA of US $303 million, driven by record Volume, Revenues, and Comparable EBITDA

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: SIGMAFA) ("SIGMA FOODS") announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2026 ("3Q26"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
3Q26 HIGHLIGHTS
Sigma Foods
Mexico
Europe
United States
Latam
Message from the CEO
"Sigma Foods maintained strong momentum in 3Q26, achieving record quarterly and year-to-date Volume, Revenues and Comparable EBITDA.
Third-quarter EBITDA increased in all regions versus 3Q25. Mexico posted its strongest quarter ever, driven by Volume growth across all channels and categories. Dairy continued to benefit from strong Yogurt sales, while lower raw material costs provided Packaged Meats greater flexibility to improve Volume trends.
Europe achieved its highest third-quarter EBITDA since 2020, supported by solid growth in the Iberian Peninsula and in the Fresh Meats business. Latam also grew, posting record third-quarter volume.
In the U.S., lower Volume amid a soft consumer environment was largely offset by two factors: i) operational efficiency initiatives that have generated over US $20 million in year-to-date savings and ii) the successful integration of Roger Wood Foods. As a result, 3Q26 EBITDA per ton increased 6% year-on-year, setting a solid foundation for us to capture greater value once Volume recovers.
On capital allocation, we continued to strengthen operational performance through scale and to support growth in categories and regions where we see the greatest opportunities. Approximately 70% of the US $295 million in Capex invested year-to-date has been dedicated to strategic projects in every region.
Following quarter-end, we paid the second US $75 million installment of our annual cash dividend. Together with the first payment, the total 2026 cash dividend amounted to approximately US $150 million, up 26% versus the prior year. Dividends represent our principal means of returning capital to shareholders.
Our disciplined capital allocation approach and prudent liability management are reflected in a strong financial position, with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x at the close of 3Q26. A solid balance sheet provides us the flexibility to keep investing in our strategy.
As we approach the close of 2026, we expect full-year Comparable EBITDA to reach approximately US $1.14 billion, above our initial guidance of US $1.10 billion. Our well-diversified business model reinforces confidence in this outlook, while we continue to monitor the external environment.
While our focus remains on finishing 2026 strongly, we are beginning to identify factors that could shape 2027. In the Americas, current trends point to a supportive raw material environment, particularly during the first half of the year. In the U.S., new initiatives to drive volume recovery and build on efficiency gains to sustain EBITDA growth. In Europe, an important milestone will be the start-up of our new facility in Valencia, which restores a key component of our manufacturing footprint. In addition, 2027 would be the first full year of operations following the sale of a majority stake in our Fresh Meats business in Spain, an important development that supports our plans to improve profitability in the region.
Protein is central to a well-balanced diet at every stage of life, and consumers are increasingly recognizing its importance. Sigma Foods is uniquely positioned to win as this recognition grows, with a portfolio of leading brands and strong innovation capabilities that deliver the protein-rich products consumers want. We are working hard to capture this opportunity as we pursue our long-term ambition of doubling the size of the business over the next decade.
Last, behind every quarter of consistent execution stands a team that works as one, across regions, categories, and functions, guided by our purpose, Delicious Food for a Better Life. I want to recognize and thank each Sigma Foods member for their talent and commitment, which allows us to look ahead with confidence and a clear ambition to keep growing."
Advancing with purpose,
Rodrigo Fernández
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
(%)QoQ
(%)YoY
2026
2025
Ch.%
Volume (k Tons)
472
463
463
2
2
1,387
1,368
1
Mexico
258
251
250
3
3
759
742
2
Europe
99
91
94
8
5
282
273
3
United States
88
92
91
(5)
(4)
263
272
(3)
Latam
28
27
28
2
1
83
81
2
Revenue
Sigma Foods
2,493
2,435
2,422
2
3
7,300
6,810
7
Mexico
1,305
1,266
1,178
3
11
3,823
3,286
16
Europe
592
571
629
4
(6)
1,722
1,721
0
United States
420
428
429
(2)
(2)
1,240
1,256
(1)
Latam
170
164
157
3
8
496
464
7
Reported EBITDA1
Sigma Foods
303
296
245
2
23
858
821
5
Mexico
209
199
177
5
18
584
482
21
Europe
28
24
19
20
48
77
112
(31)
United States
47
52
46
(9)
2
145
155
(6)
Latam
13
15
13
(13)
3
43
38
14
Comparable EBITDA2
Sigma Foods
299
288
250
4
20
847
717
18
Mexico
209
199
177
5
18
584
482
21
Europe
28
24
19
20
48
77
49
59
United States
47
52
46
(9)
2
145
155
(6)
Latam
13
15
13
(13)
3
43
38
14
Consolidated Net Income
85
95
75
(11)
13
249
284
(12)
Capex & Acquisitions3
139
99
95
40
46
295
203
45
Net Debt4
2,737
2,910
2,709
(6)
1
2,737
2,709
1
Net Debt/EBITDA5
2.4
2.7
2.7
2.4
2.7
Interest Coverage6
3.9
3.8
3.7
3.9
3.7
1 EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets.
Notes on changes to Consolidated Financial Statements
On October 24, 2024, Shareholders approved the spin-off of the Company's share ownership in Alpek into a newly listed entity, "Controladora Alpek". As a result, Alpek met the definition of a Discontinued Operation for purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS until Controladora Alpek shares were distributed to shareholders on April 4, 2025. The changes in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:
- The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Beginning in 3Q24 and through the distribution date in April 2025, Alpek's balances are presented as: "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" and "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations".
- The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows:
- 3Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 2Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 3Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 2026: no figures presented related to Alpek
- 2025: accumulated figures for the three months and three days ended April 3, 2025
- No figures presented related to Alpek on the Change in Net Debt in the periods presented in this report.
- Alpek's Net Debt is disclosed as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated, and subsequent periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt following distribution of Controladora Alpek shares.
Table 7 | Income Statement Discontinued Operations - ALPEK (US $ Million)
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2026
2025
Revenues
0
0
0
0
1,771
Gross Profit
0
0
0
0
198
Operating Expenses and Others
0
0
0
0
(69)
EBITDA
0
0
0
0
136
Operating Income (Loss)
0
0
0
0
257
Financial Cost, Net
0
0
0
0
(37)
Income Tax
0
0
0
0
(4)
Net Profit (Loss)
0
0
0
0
87
3Q26 EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Date:
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time:
11:00 a.m. EDT (NY) / 9:00 a.m. CST (CDMX)
Registration:
Webinar Registration - Zoom
Replay:
https://www.sigmafoods.com/en/events/
About Sigma Foods
Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sigma Foods") is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues above US $100 million annually, each. The company's main categories include cooked meats, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves approximately 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 48,000 teammates and installed capacity in each region, including: 66 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking information based on numerous variables, expectations and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. They involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and financial market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. Accordingly, future results are likely to vary from those set forth in this document. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this document, based on information available to us as of such date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information. Copyright© 2026 Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V.