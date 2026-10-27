Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V.: Sigma Foods reports 3Q26 EBITDA of US $303 million, driven by record Volume, Revenues, and Comparable EBITDA

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: SIGMAFA) ("SIGMA FOODS") announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2026 ("3Q26"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

3Q26 HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Foods Record quarterly Volume (+2%), Revenues (+3%), and EBITDA (+23%)

3Q26 Consolidated EBITDA driven by year-on-year growth in all regions

Full-year Comparable EBITDA Guidance revised up to US $1.14B (previously US $1.10B) Mexico Record quarterly Volume (+3%), Revenues (+11%), and EBITDA (+18%)

Volume improvements across channels and categories

3Q26 EBITDA was up 9% in local currency, supported by better price-cost alignment Europe Quarterly Volume up 5% driven primarily by the Fresh Meats business

3Q26 EBITDA reached its highest third-quarter since 2020, up 50% year-on-year in euros

Comprehensive capacity recovery project in Spain advancing as planned United States 3Q26 Revenues decreased 2% year-on-year as lower Volume was partially offset by higher Average Prices and the consolidation of Roger Wood Foods

3Q26 EBITDA increased 2% year-on-year driven by 6% higher EBITDA per ton, which includes benefits from operational efficiency initiatives Latam Record third-quarter Volume (+1%) mainly due to higher demand in Peru and Ecuador

3Q26 EBITDA was up 3% in U.S. dollars and down 3% in local currency due to lower contributions from the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

Message from the CEO

"Sigma Foods maintained strong momentum in 3Q26, achieving record quarterly and year-to-date Volume, Revenues and Comparable EBITDA.

Third-quarter EBITDA increased in all regions versus 3Q25. Mexico posted its strongest quarter ever, driven by Volume growth across all channels and categories. Dairy continued to benefit from strong Yogurt sales, while lower raw material costs provided Packaged Meats greater flexibility to improve Volume trends.

Europe achieved its highest third-quarter EBITDA since 2020, supported by solid growth in the Iberian Peninsula and in the Fresh Meats business. Latam also grew, posting record third-quarter volume.

In the U.S., lower Volume amid a soft consumer environment was largely offset by two factors: i) operational efficiency initiatives that have generated over US $20 million in year-to-date savings and ii) the successful integration of Roger Wood Foods. As a result, 3Q26 EBITDA per ton increased 6% year-on-year, setting a solid foundation for us to capture greater value once Volume recovers.

On capital allocation, we continued to strengthen operational performance through scale and to support growth in categories and regions where we see the greatest opportunities. Approximately 70% of the US $295 million in Capex invested year-to-date has been dedicated to strategic projects in every region.

Following quarter-end, we paid the second US $75 million installment of our annual cash dividend. Together with the first payment, the total 2026 cash dividend amounted to approximately US $150 million, up 26% versus the prior year. Dividends represent our principal means of returning capital to shareholders.

Our disciplined capital allocation approach and prudent liability management are reflected in a strong financial position, with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x at the close of 3Q26. A solid balance sheet provides us the flexibility to keep investing in our strategy.

As we approach the close of 2026, we expect full-year Comparable EBITDA to reach approximately US $1.14 billion, above our initial guidance of US $1.10 billion. Our well-diversified business model reinforces confidence in this outlook, while we continue to monitor the external environment.

While our focus remains on finishing 2026 strongly, we are beginning to identify factors that could shape 2027. In the Americas, current trends point to a supportive raw material environment, particularly during the first half of the year. In the U.S., new initiatives to drive volume recovery and build on efficiency gains to sustain EBITDA growth. In Europe, an important milestone will be the start-up of our new facility in Valencia, which restores a key component of our manufacturing footprint. In addition, 2027 would be the first full year of operations following the sale of a majority stake in our Fresh Meats business in Spain, an important development that supports our plans to improve profitability in the region.

Protein is central to a well-balanced diet at every stage of life, and consumers are increasingly recognizing its importance. Sigma Foods is uniquely positioned to win as this recognition grows, with a portfolio of leading brands and strong innovation capabilities that deliver the protein-rich products consumers want. We are working hard to capture this opportunity as we pursue our long-term ambition of doubling the size of the business over the next decade.

Last, behind every quarter of consistent execution stands a team that works as one, across regions, categories, and functions, guided by our purpose, Delicious Food for a Better Life. I want to recognize and thank each Sigma Foods member for their talent and commitment, which allows us to look ahead with confidence and a clear ambition to keep growing."

Advancing with purpose,

Rodrigo Fernández

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 (%)QoQ (%)YoY 2026 2025 Ch.% Volume (k Tons) 472 463 463 2 2 1,387 1,368 1 Mexico 258 251 250 3 3 759 742 2 Europe 99 91 94 8 5 282 273 3 United States 88 92 91 (5) (4) 263 272 (3) Latam 28 27 28 2 1 83 81 2

















Revenue















Sigma Foods 2,493 2,435 2,422 2 3 7,300 6,810 7 Mexico 1,305 1,266 1,178 3 11 3,823 3,286 16 Europe 592 571 629 4 (6) 1,722 1,721 0 United States 420 428 429 (2) (2) 1,240 1,256 (1) Latam 170 164 157 3 8 496 464 7

















Reported EBITDA1















Sigma Foods 303 296 245 2 23 858 821 5 Mexico 209 199 177 5 18 584 482 21 Europe 28 24 19 20 48 77 112 (31) United States 47 52 46 (9) 2 145 155 (6) Latam 13 15 13 (13) 3 43 38 14

















Comparable EBITDA2















Sigma Foods 299 288 250 4 20 847 717 18 Mexico 209 199 177 5 18 584 482 21 Europe 28 24 19 20 48 77 49 59 United States 47 52 46 (9) 2 145 155 (6) Latam 13 15 13 (13) 3 43 38 14

















Consolidated Net Income 85 95 75 (11) 13 249 284 (12)

















Capex & Acquisitions3 139 99 95 40 46 295 203 45

















Net Debt4 2,737 2,910 2,709 (6) 1 2,737 2,709 1 Net Debt/EBITDA5 2.4 2.7 2.7



2.4 2.7

Interest Coverage6 3.9 3.8 3.7



3.9 3.7



1 EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets.

2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items.

3 Excludes divestments and Discontinued Operations (Alpek).

4 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Alpek) at the beginning of 3Q24.

5 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods.

6 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Interest Coverage = EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods.

Notes on changes to Consolidated Financial Statements

On October 24, 2024, Shareholders approved the spin-off of the Company's share ownership in Alpek into a newly listed entity, "Controladora Alpek". As a result, Alpek met the definition of a Discontinued Operation for purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS until Controladora Alpek shares were distributed to shareholders on April 4, 2025. The changes in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Beginning in 3Q24 and through the distribution date in April 2025, Alpek's balances are presented as: "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" and "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations".

The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows: 3Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek 2Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek 3Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 2026: no figures presented related to Alpek 2025: accumulated figures for the three months and three days ended April 3, 2025

No figures presented related to Alpek on the Change in Net Debt in the periods presented in this report.

Alpek's Net Debt is disclosed as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated, and subsequent periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt following distribution of Controladora Alpek shares.

Table 7 | Income Statement Discontinued Operations - ALPEK (US $ Million)



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 2026 2025 Revenues 0 0 0 0 1,771 Gross Profit 0 0 0 0 198 Operating Expenses and Others 0 0 0 0 (69) EBITDA 0 0 0 0 136 Operating Income (Loss) 0 0 0 0 257 Financial Cost, Net 0 0 0 0 (37) Income Tax 0 0 0 0 (4) Net Profit (Loss) 0 0 0 0 87

3Q26 EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT (NY) / 9:00 a.m. CST (CDMX) Registration: Webinar Registration - Zoom Replay: https://www.sigmafoods.com/en/events/

About Sigma Foods

Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sigma Foods") is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues above US $100 million annually, each. The company's main categories include cooked meats, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves approximately 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 48,000 teammates and installed capacity in each region, including: 66 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking information based on numerous variables, expectations and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. They involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and financial market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. Accordingly, future results are likely to vary from those set forth in this document. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this document, based on information available to us as of such date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information. Copyright© 2026 Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V.