NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.03 per common share of NXDT. The distribution will be payable on December 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2026. About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

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SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust