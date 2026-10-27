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WKN: A141K4 | ISIN: US65340G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VW
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:00
4,400 Euro
+4,27 % +0,180
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4004,42027.10.
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 22:00 Uhr
36 Leser
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NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.03 per common share of NXDT. The distribution will be payable on December 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2026. About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
 [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.