

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Wednesday as traders awaited the 2026 U.K. autumn budget, earnings from big tech companies and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.



Brent crude futures rose over 1 percent to trade above $115 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that further U.S. strikes against Iran after the midterm elections remain a possibility.



'I can't tell you that, but anything is possible,' Trump said when asked whether the U.S would attack Iran again after next week's midterm elections.



The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 642.74 after rising half a percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX edged down marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 was marginally higher.



Swiss PC peripherals maker Logitech International plummeted 11 percent after Q2 earnings and revenue missed estimates.



Generic drugmaker Sandoz tumbled 4 percent after cutting its full-year sales forecast.



French building -materials giant Saint-Gobain fell about 1 percent after posting a 1.8 percent rise in Q3 sales and confirming its 2026 outlook.



Spirits group Remy Cointreau slumped 5.6 percent after posting a 4.2 percent rise in organic second-quarter sales.



London-listed lender Standard Chartered surged 4.3 percent after boosting its annual income and profitability forecasts.



Drugmaker GSK lost 3.7 percent despite beating third-quarter sales and profit expectations.



Consumer goods company Unilever fell nearly 2 percent despite raising its volume growth forecast.



Stellantis advanced 3.6 percent. The struggling carmaker stuck to guidance for the year after reporting a modest Q3 operating income increase.



Spanish bank Banco Santander dropped 3.6 percent after posting third-quarter net income, in line with estimates.



German lender Deutsche Bank gained 3 percent after third-quarter profit topped forecasts.



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