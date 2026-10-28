Partnership combines EcoOnline's connected EcoOne EHS platform with ALL4's regulatory and technical expertise across safety, chemicals, environmental compliance and sustainability

EcoOnline, a global provider of software that transforms how organisations protect people and the planet, today announced a partnership with ALL4, a leading provider of strategic consulting services for organisations navigating complex EHS challenges. The partnership will bring together EcoOnline's connected EcoOne EHS, chemical safety, and risk management platform with ALL4's consulting, digital solutions, and regulatory expertise to help clients strengthen compliance, improve risk visibility, and translate data into effective operational action.

As an implementation partner and subject-matter adviser, ALL4 will put EcoOnline's digital solutions, including embedded AI capabilities, to work within the regulatory requirements that shape their customers' operations. ALL4's technical environmental, health, and safety (EHS) experts serve heavily regulated industries, from power and oil and gas to chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, with offices and remote experts across North America, EMEA, and LATAM.

From compliance requirements to operational readiness

EcoOnline's 2026 Global Workplace Safety Report highlights a risk environment increasingly strained by disconnected systems and processes, with 49% of workers having experienced a workplace accident or illness, and 74% saying more digital tools would make them feel safer at work. The EcoOnline and ALL4 partnership is designed to help organisations connect technology, expertise, and execution across three priority areas:

EHS management and occupational safety: EcoOnline's EHS software, including AI assistance grounded in an organisation's approved policies and processes, and ALL4's occupational health and safety expertise help organisations strengthen programmes, improve hazard and incident visibility, support workforce engagement, and build a more proactive, data-driven safety culture.

EcoOnline's EHS software, including AI assistance grounded in an organisation's approved policies and processes, and ALL4's occupational health and safety expertise help organisations strengthen programmes, improve hazard and incident visibility, support workforce engagement, and build a more proactive, data-driven safety culture. Chemical and environmental compliance: By combining EcoOnline's chemical management capabilities with ALL4's expertise in air quality, chemical reporting and management, waste management, and water quality, the partnership helps clients manage complex obligations with clearer data, more consistent processes and stronger oversight.

By combining EcoOnline's chemical management capabilities with ALL4's expertise in air quality, chemical reporting and management, waste management, and water quality, the partnership helps clients manage complex obligations with clearer data, more consistent processes and stronger oversight. Digital transformation and sustainability: ALL4's digital solutions and sustainability expertise, paired with EcoOnline's connected SaaS platform, help organisations modernise fragmented processes, improve reporting, and create a more unified view of EHS and sustainability performance.

A connected vision for safer, more sustainable operations

The partnership reflects a shared belief that EHS and sustainability performance improve when regulatory knowledge, operational processes, and technology are connected. Together, EcoOnline and ALL4 will help clients address complex requirements while building scalable systems that support everyday decision-making across facilities, functions, and geographies.

"Organisations operating in highly regulated industries frequently struggle to turn complex regulatory requirements into consistent action across their operations. By pairing ALL4's practical regulatory and implementation expertise with our EcoOne, connected technology platform and context-aware AI, customers can move faster from identifying risk to managing it consistently across their operations."

Kris McKenzie, Chief Revenue Officer, EcoOnline

"Our clients need practical solutions to manage increasingly dynamic and complex EHS and sustainability demands. By combining ALL4's strategic and technical expertise with EcoOnline's comprehensive technology platform, we can help organisations turn regulatory requirements and data into actionable, sustainable programmes that simplify compliance, empower frontline teams, and deliver measurable value."

Mike Myers, Digital Solutions Practice Director, ALL4

The alliance will initially focus on opportunities where ALL4's consulting and digital capabilities align with EcoOnline's EHS, chemical management, and sustainability solutions, with the flexibility to expand based on customer needs.

Learn more about EcoOnline safety and sustainability solutions.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health, and safety (EHS), chemical management, and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organisation through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use, built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

About ALL4

ALL4 is a leading provider of strategic consulting services, helping organisations navigate complex Environmental, Health, and Safety challenges across a broad range of heavily regulated industries including pulp and paper, food and beverage, consumer products, cement, chemical/pharmaceutical, transportation, waste management, power, oil and gas, and automotive. Its areas of expertise encompass air quality, chemical reporting and management, digital solutions, sustainability, investigation and remediation, occupational health and safety, waste management, and water quality. With offices and remote experts across the U.S., Canada, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil, ALL4 brings a robust North American presence and a growing international footprint, positioning it to support clients around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028264000/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Helen Ellis

Tel: +44 7780 691648

Email: helen.ellis@ecoonline.com