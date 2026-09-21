EcoOnline achieved highest score for Safety Management and ranked among the top three vendors for Chemicals Management, Training and Contractor Safety with Lone Worker Protection a key differentiator.

EcoOnline, the global provider of software that transforms how organisations protect people and the planet, has been recognised for the third consecutive time as a Leader in the independent Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2026 report, with market-leading strength in Safety Management.

The assessment evaluated leading vendors of environmental, health and safety software vendors across a range of capabilities and customer buying signals. Verdantix recognised EcoOnline's strength in the areas organisations rely on to protect workers every day: Safety Management, Chemicals Management, AI-enabled Training and Contractor Safety. It reflects the changing needs of EHS buyers, who are increasingly looking for integrated platforms that connect everyday safety with broader operational risk and crisis preparedness.

EcoOnline achieved the highest score for Safety Management, reflecting the breadth of the platform's capabilities across the processes organisations use to identify, mitigate, manage and learn from risk. The report also highlighted EcoOnline's strengths in frontline worker protection, singling out its dedicated Lone Worker solution as a key differentiator. This helps organisations safeguard employees working alone or in higher-risk environments, reduce operational risk at scale, and improve worker wellbeing and response readiness. Together, these capabilities reinforce EcoOnline's position as a leader in workforce safety and risk management.

Conor O'Loughlin, CEO of EcoOnline, said, "Businesses are facing increasing exposure to risks from climate change as well as workforce challenges and evolution. At EcoOnline, we're helping teams break down silos and connect frontline risk, workforce protection and specialist safety expertise in one platform. We are particularly pleased that our safety management capabilities, including lone worker protection, have been recognised. We continue to invest heavily in our EcoOne platform to enable our customers to reduce operational risks, protect their people and support their continued growth."

Chemicals expertise, backed by market-leading scores

EcoOnline's chemicals management was among the highest ranked of any vendor assessed. Reflecting its origins in this area, Verdantix highlighted EcoOnline's comprehensive in-house safety datasheet (SDS) services team and its AI-powered SDS extraction tool, which presents source documents alongside extracted fields in a single, user-friendly interface.

Expert support through an expanding partner ecosystem

EcoOnline's partner ecosystem scored among the highest in the report for Partnerships. Verdantix noted that the company has added more than 25 new technology and services partnerships over the last two years. Its ecosystem now includes more than 50 reseller, integration and technology partners, giving customers access to additional specialist expertise. Recent additions include a June 2025 partnership with the National Safety Council to champion data-driven safety transformation, and a June 2026 partnership with J.S. Held to strengthen customers' digital readiness and response across operational risk.

Brittany Sayers, Senior Analyst, Verdantix, said, "EHS software is increasingly utilised as a strategic tool. Buyers are looking beyond standalone applications to integrated platforms. In mid-market and enterprise segments, buyers seeking broad capabilities across safety, chemicals management and sustainability will find EcoOnline a compelling option. EcoOnline combines an intuitive user experience with native business intelligence capabilities and a well-developed partner ecosystem, comprising more than 50 reseller, integration and technology partners."

In naming EcoOnline a Leader, Verdantix recognised the software company's leadership in Safety Management and its depth across Chemicals Management, Training and Contractor Safety. Explore the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2026 report for the full analysis.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS) software, chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organisation through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is a trusted intelligence provider for software and services markets. Through its AI-enabled Voyager platform, Verdantix delivers insights and analysis that constitute the most granular intelligence available across the marketplaces it serves. This allows the firm to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions. With more than 3,000 subscribing organizations relying on Verdantix intelligence to make technology and market decisions, Verdantix's work has a major influence on decision-making across Climate and Energy, EHS and Quality, Facilities and Real Estate, Industrial Transformation, Sustainability and Risk functions worldwide. verdantix.com

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Email: ecoonlineuk@hotwireglobal.com