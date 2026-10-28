

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $764.5 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $398.5 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $867.6 million or $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 61.2% to $4.313 billion from $2.676 billion last year.



Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $764.5 Mln. vs. $398.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.313 Bln vs. $2.676 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.22 To $ 2.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.313 B To $ 4.513 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.10 To $ 7.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.450 B To $ 14.850 B



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