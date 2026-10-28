

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $900 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $914 million or $3.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $5.312 billion from $4.749 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $900 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.09 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $5.312 Bln vs. $4.749 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.35 B



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations.



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