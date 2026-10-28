

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $615 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $5.513 billion from $5.143 billion last year.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $615 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $5.513 Bln vs. $5.143 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.95 To $ 5.05



2026 Guidance Organic Revenue Growth-4.0%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News