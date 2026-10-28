

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $476 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $458 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $715 million or $3.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $4.101 billion from $3.997 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $476 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $4.101 Bln vs. $3.997 Bln last year.



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