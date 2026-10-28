

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish airport operator Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF, AENA.MC) Wednesday reported higher profit for the first nine months of 2026, helped by increased passenger traffic and higher revenue.



Net profit rose to 1.77 billion euros in the January-September period from 1.58 billion euros a year earlier.



EBITDA grew 6.8% to 3.08 billion euros from 2.88 billion euros in the prior year.



Total consolidated revenue increased 10.4% to 5.28 billion euros from 4.79 billion euros last year.



Aeronautical revenue increased 8.8% to 2.78 billion euros, while commercial revenue rose 7.4% to 1.57 billion euros.



Passenger traffic across Aena's operations in Spain, London Luton, Leeds Bradford and Brazil increased 4.1% to 309.9 million passengers during the period. Traffic at the company's Spanish airports rose 4.1% to 257.2 million passengers.



The company said Spain's Council of Ministers approved the 2027-2031 Airport Regulation Document in September, providing for regulated and unregulated investment totaling 12.89 billion euros over the five-year period.



Shares of Aena were down 1.85% at 26.50 euros in Madrid trading.



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