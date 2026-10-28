

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $222 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Smurfit Westrock plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $8.161 billion from $8.003 billion last year.



Smurfit Westrock plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $222 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $8.161 Bln vs. $8.003 Bln last year.



Adjusted EPS is Basic.



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