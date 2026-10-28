Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Extends Occurrences of Surface Gold Mineralization at Wainikoro to 4.3 Kilometres, Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") reports that occurrences of surface gold mineralization at Wainikoro, within the Company's 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, now extends 4.3 kilometres along the structural corridor interpreted from its IP resistivity survey (Figure 1). The extension comes from quartz vein sample NAK-JT26-G-002F, which returned 616 detectORE Units ("dU" ~0.62 g/t Au est.) approximately 1.8 km southwest of the previous southernmost result (1,920 dU; ~1.92 g/t Au est.). The same corridor has previously returned fire assays of up to 8.78 g/t Au and up to 7.83 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag. Drilling at Wainikoro is planned to commence in January 2027.

Highlights

616 dU (~0.62 g/t Au est.) from a brecciated quartz vein sample with iron-oxide-filled vugs, collected down-ridge from a quartz vein outcrops up to 30 cm wide.

from a brecciated quartz vein sample with iron-oxide-filled vugs, collected down-ridge from a quartz vein outcrops up to 30 cm wide. Occurrences of surface gold mineralization now extends 4.3 km along the structural corridor interpreted from the IP resistivity survey at Wainikoro.

along the structural corridor interpreted from the IP resistivity survey at Wainikoro. Follow-up under way: field crews are following up the result and prospecting the surrounding area.

detectORE dU values are semi-quantitative field-screening results and are not certified assays. Approximate gold grades presented alongside dU values are for contextual reference only (see Technical Notes below).

CEO Commentary

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kalo Gold, commented: "This result pushes occurrences of surface gold mineralization at Wainikoro to more than 4.3 kilometres along the corridor, and it was found by our own field staff while they were supporting the geophysics crews - a credit to the team on the ground. With the IP, CSAMT and gravity surveys complete and their data now being interpreted, our job between now and the start of drilling is to pinpoint the parts of this corridor with the width, grade and continuity to justify drill testing. Kalo thanks Andrew Sloot and the Fender Geophysics team, whose crews delivered gradient array IP, CSAMT and gravity surveys across Wainikoro, and gravity at Aurum Prime, working alongside the Kalo and SGDS-HIVE teams. This data is now critical for drill targeting ahead of the January 2027 program."

Figure 1: Resistivity corridors and gold anomalies at Wainikoro, showing the location of sample NAK-JT26-G-002F (616 dU; ~0.62 g/t Au est.).

Figure 2: Quartz vein sample NAK-JT26-G-002F (616 dU; ~0.62 g/t Au est.), showing brecciation and iron-oxide-filled vugs.

Advancing Wainikoro

Figure 3 shows Vatu Aurum, with the target areas, graben-boundary faults and the extent of IP resistivity coverage at Wainikoro, and Figure 4 shows the interpreted Wainikoro resistivity corridors against the structural interpretation on airborne magnetics. The CSAMT survey at Wainikoro was completed on October 26, 2026, and gravity surveying is complete. Through November and into early December, work will consist of trenching to test resistivity anomalies identified from the gradient array IP survey, soil sampling, geological mapping, interpretation of the geophysical data and full integration of all datasets. Drilling is planned to commence in January 2027.

Figure 3: Vatu Aurum property work map showing SPL 1464 and SPL 1511, target areas, graben-boundary faults and IP resistivity coverage at Wainikoro.

Figure 4: Structural interpretation on airborne magnetics across SPL 1464 and SPL 1511, with the interpreted Wainikoro IP resistivity corridors.

Stock Option Grant

On October 23, 2026, the Company issued 500,000 stock options to a consultant pursuant to its share option plan, conferring the right to acquire 500,000 shares ("Shares") of the Company's capital stock. The options are exercisable at $0.185 per share over a five-year term commencing on the grant date. Vesting is structured in two equal tranches: 50% after 12 months and the balance after 24 months.

Technical Notes on detectORE Gold Screening Results

This news release references gold values reported in detectORE Units ("dU"), a semi-quantitative field-screening measure that is not a direct measure of total gold content and is not equivalent to certified Fire Assay results.

Full technical notes on the detectORE system, including its methodology, validation and limitations, are set out in the Company's news release dated February 24, 2026.

Approximate gold grades shown alongside dU values (~1,000 dU ˜ ~1 g/t Au) are provided for contextual reference only and must not be relied upon for grade estimation. Certified laboratory fire-assay results may be higher or lower than the corresponding field-screening indication.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration program.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

No new certified assay results are reported in this news release. Rock samples were collected under qualified geological supervision following industry-standard protocols. detectORE screening data is QA/QC-managed through Portable PPB's pLIMS system (calibration verification, reference materials, blanks and duplicates).

The certified gold and silver results referred to in this news release were previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2026 and September 8, 2026 (New Vein Cluster). Gold assays were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method Au-AA25 (30 g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). Silver and multi-element results were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method ME-MS61 four acid digest with ICP-MS instruments on a 0.25 g sample; samples returning silver above the upper detection limit of 100 g/t were re-analysed using ore-grade method Ag-OG62 by four acid digest and ICP-AES. ALS is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464), a 367 km² land package on Vanua Levu, Fiji, located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting. The Company's work is focused on a northeast-trending corridor of low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets. Exploration across the corridor - including at the Aurum Prime and Wainikoro areas - has defined multiple structurally controlled gold targets supported by drilling, trenching, soil geochemistry, structural mapping and airborne geophysics. Kalo is integrating these multidisciplinary datasets to systematically advance priority targets toward drill testing.

Kalo Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9M51).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "interpret", "plan", "potential", "continue", "target", "prospective", "scheduled", "conceptual", and similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the interpretation that sample NAK-JT26-G-002F extends surface gold mineralization along the structural corridor interpreted from the IP resistivity survey at Wainikoro; (ii) the follow-up mapping and prospecting west of Kope Road South; (iii) the timing, scope and results of the trenching, soil sampling and geological mapping programs at Wainikoro and the interpretation of the CSAMT and gravity data; (iv) the interpretation and integration of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical datasets and their use to prioritize drill targets; (v) the timing, scope and conduct of the planned drill program, including the commencement of drilling in January 2027; and (vi) the Company's ability to secure the financing, permits, tenure and regulatory approvals required to advance exploration on the Vatu Aurum Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that the Company considers reasonable but which may prove to be inaccurate, including: that the Company will be able to fund and execute the planned exploration programs; that Fender Geophysics Pty Ltd will complete the processing and interpretation of the ground geophysical survey data; that survey crews, survey managers and equipment will be available when scheduled; that landowner consents and ground access will continue to be granted across the survey areas; that weather and field conditions will permit continued surveying and field work; that a drill rig and crew will be available and that wet-season conditions and ground access will permit drilling to commence as planned; that detectORE screening results are sufficiently indicative of the distribution of gold for exploration screening purposes; that permits, tenure, and licences will remain in good standing; that there will be no adverse change in the political, regulatory, or operational environment in Fiji, including potential fuel shortages; and that commodity prices and capital markets conditions will support continued exploration.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: exploration risk generally, and the risk that exploration does not result in a discovery - no mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Vatu Aurum Project, and the targets described in this news release are conceptual in nature; the risk that detectORE screening values expressed in dU are not equivalent to certified laboratory assays and may materially overstate or understate the gold content of a sample, including owing to sulphide-hosted gold, coarse or heterogeneously distributed gold or the presence of mercury; the risk that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade or continuity of mineralization; the risk that resistivity contrasts reflect silicification, quartz veining, lithological changes, clay alteration, groundwater or weathering rather than mineralization, and that the spatial association between the samples and the interpreted resistivity corridor does not demonstrate continuity of mineralization; the risk that the ground geophysical surveys may not resolve the subsurface geometry of the interpreted corridors, and that field programs may be delayed, curtailed or re-scoped as a result of weather, ground access, landowner consents, or crew and equipment availability; the risk that geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural interpretations may change materially as additional data become available; the risk that the commencement of drilling may be delayed as a result of weather, ground access, landowner consents, contractor or equipment availability or financing; permit, tenure, and title risk; risks of operating in Fiji, including fuel supply, logistics, and currency risk; dependence on key personnel; environmental, health, and safety risk; financing and dilution risk; and commodity price volatility.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are directed to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-extends-occurrences-of-surface-gold-mineralization-at-wainikoro-to-4.3-1242748