New facility will be operational on November 1, 2026 and should significantly increase production capacity while also expanding warehousing and global fulfillment capabilities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced established a new nanomaterial production facility within Sagam Optical Products Ltd. ("Sagam") facilities in Israel dedicated to manufacturing the Company's proprietary nanomaterial used in its SpectraGuard lens technology.

The new Rise-operated facility represents a significant expansion and advancement of the Company's existing nanomaterial manufacturing capabilities. Operational as of November 1, 2026, the facility is expected to increase Rise's nanomaterial production capacity by approximately 4X compared with its previous manufacturing facility allowing production of nanomaterial for 80,000 lenses per month, while providing expanded warehousing capabilities and a more streamlined infrastructure for fulfilling nanomaterial orders to Rise's optical laboratory partners around the world.

The Company's proprietary SpectraGuard technology is a patented nanoparticle optical lens treatment designed to provide eye protection by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90% of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.

SpectraGuard nanomaterial is produced by Rise and supplied to authorized optical laboratory partners globally, where it is incorporated into lenses using the Company's proprietary production processes. As Rise expands its network of laboratory partners across multiple markets, increasing the scalability, efficiency and reliability of nanomaterial production and fulfillment is an important component of the Company's commercialization strategy.

The new facility is expected to provide Rise with:

Approximately 4x the nanomaterial production capacity of the Company's previous manufacturing facility, providing additional capacity to support higher commercial volumes and a growing network of laboratory partners;

More advanced production infrastructure designed specifically to support the manufacture and scaling of Rise's proprietary nanomaterial;

Expanded warehousing capabilities for nanomaterial, production inputs and related inventory; and

Streamlined global fulfillment capabilities, enabling Rise to more efficiently supply nanomaterial to authorized laboratory partners across multiple geographic markets.

Rise will operate the new facility and maintain control over the production of its proprietary nanomaterial. Locating the operation within Sagam's facilities allows Rise to expand its manufacturing footprint within an established optical-industry environment while developing dedicated production, inventory and fulfillment capabilities to support the continued commercialization of SpectraGuard. Sagam, the largest independent lab in Israel, serves optical practices and eye care professionals across Israel and operates its own manufacturing and coating facilities.

Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics, commented, "Our commercialization model is designed around enabling established optical laboratories to bring SpectraGuard to their existing customers. As that network expands, our ability to reliably produce, inventory and deliver nanomaterial becomes increasingly important. This new facility is designed to give us the capacity and infrastructure to support significantly greater volume while creating a more efficient pathway from nanomaterial production to delivery to our lab partners around the world."

The new facility is part of Rise's broader strategy to establish the manufacturing, laboratory and distribution infrastructure necessary to support the commercialization of SpectraGuard across multiple geographic markets. By increasing upstream nanomaterial production capacity while continuing to expand its network of authorized optical laboratories, the Company is developing infrastructure intended to support greater commercial scale without requiring Rise to establish finished-lens manufacturing operations in each market it enters.

About Sagam

Sagam Optical Products Ltd. is an optical laboratory and lens manufacturer based in Israel, serving eye care professionals and optical practices across the country. Sagam operates its own manufacturing and coating facilities and offers a range of ophthalmic lenses, coatings and optical products.

For more information, visit: https://www.sagam.co.il/

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. trades on the CSE under the ticker symbol "EYE". Rise is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SpectraGuard technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: https://risenanooptics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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