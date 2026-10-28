Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - GRG Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("GRG Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started the first diamond drilling program at its Atakama Gold Project in Chile. This initial program is planned to include up to 4,000 metres of drilling. To start, 10 holes comprising 2,000 metres will test the most advanced target, Paula, and are expected to be completed by the end of the year. At the same time, geophysics and the first trench programs will be completed at the other three priority areas in order to refine drill targets. In the new year, an additional 2,000 metres of the drill program is expected to include follow-up drilling at Paula and the first holes at the other three targets, based on the results from the work over the next two months.

Brian McEwen, GRG Resources VP Exploration and Development, commented "Our late summer trenching program expanded the mineralized footprint at Paula, and we have now also completed detailed geophysical surveys that provide insight into the structures at depth as well as unexplored areas under cover. Paula has demonstrated significant gold at surface in an easily accessible area, which makes it a great opportunity to fast-track drilling and potential resource delineation. As we progress the other targets through detailed trenching and drilling, we aim to have them follow a similar path. If this first program is successful at identifying the continuation of mineralization at depth, the Company is well positioned financially to move quickly with infill drilling and complete a resource estimation next year. At the same time, we are steadily evaluating other regional opportunities to add to the project, and to our portfolio."

Project and Program Details

Four target areas have been identified across the more than 9,000-hectare project area: Paula, Cerro Sur, Lolita Norte, and Dos Marias. Detailed mapping has been conducted at all targets, with a total of 2,782 surface samples now collected and analyzed.

A ground magnetic survey was completed in October, with north-south lines spaced 100m covering most of the project area, for a total of 726 line-kilometres. An Induced Polarization (IP) survey is underway for a total of 67 line-kilometres across the project, including nine sections at Paula totaling 17.5 line-kilometres that are complete and being interpreted. At Paula, 50m dipoles were used, and 100m to 150m dipoles will be employed over the remainder of the project area. The work was completed by Chilean geophysical contractor Argali Geofisica EIRL.

The Paula target is a gold-mineralized structural system of breccias and veins hosted in volcanics, with several stages of alteration. The system is exposed at surface over approximately one kilometre of strike and 400 metres of width and is open to the north, south and west where it is covered by gravel (alluvium). Within the exposed area, sampling of seventeen trenches delineated a core mineralized zone highlighted by five trenches with greater than 1 g/t Au over more than 20 metres within lower-grade intervals reaching up to 110 metres in width (see news release dated July 27, 2026). Many of the trenches ended in mineralization, and in the last several months these were extended and sampled, broadening the zone, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Paula Target geology and highlight trench sample results.

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The first set of drill holes will focus on testing the main breccia structure that strikes north-south and dips approximately 60 degrees to the west, as well as a parallel structure located 400 metres further to the west (Figure 2), and a magnetic anomaly in a gravel-covered area nearly 400 metres to the south of Trench 11.

In addition to the assaying of drill core for gold and trace elements, GRG Resources plans to include metallurgical testing and specific gravity measurements in the initial program to help facilitate potential future resource estimation work.

The Paula target sits between one and two kilometres east of a paved road that leads to the support town of Diego de Almagro, approximately 30 kilometres away. The breccia structure sits on a ridge of modest elevation only 200 metres above the valley floor and the road. Gravel roads have been constructed to access the target area and the topography is favourable for drilling across the structure.

Figure 2. Drone image with approximate location of first 7 drill holes (yellow stars) for the initial program at Paula.

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Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Atakama Gold Project

The Atakama Gold Project is an exploration-stage project focused on identifying new gold deposits with near-term development potential. The project is located 100 kilometres north of Copiapó in the mining-friendly Atacama Region of Chile. Golden Arrow operates Atakama through its 75%-owned Chilean subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Inc. ("NGE").

About GRG Resources

GRG Resources is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. GRG Resources is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.grgresources.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about: the current drilling plan for the Atakama Gold Project and all future drilling, testing and explorations plans; GRG Resources' plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; and the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks and the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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