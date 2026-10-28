

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $262.8 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $261.1 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $390.3 million or $4.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $3.810 billion from $3.564 billion last year.



Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $262.8 Mln. vs. $261.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.22 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.810 Bln vs. $3.564 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 18.30 To $ 18.70 Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.779 B To $ 14.887 B



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