

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $230 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.966 billion from $1.917 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $230 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.966 Bln vs. $1.917 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.65 To $ 4.75



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