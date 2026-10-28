AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Announces Advance Notice Provisions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB) announces that it has amended its articles (the "Amended Articles") to require that advance notice be given to the Company when director nominations are made by shareholders other than through a request for a meeting or through a shareholder proposal, in each case in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (the "Act").

The Amended Articles provide a clear process for shareholders to follow for director nominations, and will help ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice and information about director nominees in order to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner. The Amended Articles are similar to the advance notice by-laws adopted by many other Canadian public companies.

Among other things, the Amended Articles fix deadlines by which shareholders must notify the Company of director nominations prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders where directors are to be elected. It also sets forth the information about the proposed nominee that a shareholder must include in the notice for it to be valid.

In the case of an annual shareholder meeting, notice to the Company must be given not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting nor more than 65 days before the date of such meeting. In the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the first public announcement of the meeting's date, notice may be given not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), notice to the Company must be given not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting.

The Amended Articles also prescribe the proper written form for a shareholder's notice and provides that the Company's Board of Directors may, in its sole discretion, waive any requirement under these provisions. The Amended Articles are effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for approval, confirmation and ratification at the next Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Amended Articles will cease to be effective unless they are approved, ratified and confirmed by a resolution adopted by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care. AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB). For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Duffy

Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the potential ratification of the Amended Articles at the Meeting.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ai%2fml-innovations-announces-advance-notice-provisions-1243008