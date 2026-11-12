AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Agreement With MyCor360+ to Integrate MaxYield into Next-Generation Cardiac Monitoring Device

Collaboration to Combine AI-Powered ECG Signal Processing with New Cardiac Monitoring Hardware for Clinical Applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has entered into a non-binding agreement with MyCor360+, a cardiac monitoring technology initiative developing a new medical device platform, to explore the integration and licensing of NeuralCloud's proprietary MaxYield ECG signal-processing technology.

The proposed collaboration is focused on incorporating MaxYield as the software intelligence layer within a cardiac monitoring device currently under development. The objective is to combine advanced ECG recording hardware with NeuralCloud's AI-powered signal-processing capabilities to support more efficient and detailed ECG analysis for clinical applications.

Under the proposed arrangement, MyCor360+ will oversee the development and commercialization of the device through its manufacturing partner, while NeuralCloud will provide its MaxYield technology for integration into the platform. The parties intend to pursue a definitive software licensing agreement following further technical development and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements.

Combining ECG Hardware with AI-Powered Signal Processing

Cardiac monitoring continues to evolve as healthcare providers seek technologies that can deliver high-quality ECG data, support efficient diagnostic workflows, and enable longer-duration monitoring outside traditional clinical settings.

MyCor360+ is developing a cardiac monitoring platform intended to bring together ECG recording hardware and advanced software capabilities within an integrated solution.

MaxYield is NeuralCloud's proprietary AI-based ECG signal-processing engine designed to improve signal clarity, reduce noise and artifacts, and identify and label key ECG waveform components, including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves. The platform generates structured, machine-readable outputs, including waveform delineation and beat-level interval measurements, to support downstream ECG analysis and reporting workflows.

By incorporating MaxYield directly into the proposed cardiac monitoring platform, the parties aim to evaluate a combined hardware and software solution capable of providing cleaner, more detailed ECG data for use in cardiac monitoring applications.

Developing an Integrated Cardiac Monitoring Solution

MyCor360+ is developing a cellular-enabled cardiac monitoring device intended to support both traditional Holter monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry ("MCT") applications. The proposed device is being designed as a disposable, single-use solution capable of recording cardiac activity for up to 14 days, with automated transmission of ECG data through cellular networks.

The planned technology is intended to address several limitations of conventional cardiac monitoring devices by simplifying the patient experience, reducing dependence on manual data transfers, and enabling more efficient access to recorded ECG information. Where cellular connectivity is temporarily unavailable, the system is being designed to retain recorded data for transmission once connectivity is restored.

The proposed platform will also include a streamlined clinician-facing portal for managing ECG recordings and supporting integration with existing healthcare workflows and electronic medical record systems. NeuralCloud's MaxYield technology is expected to provide the underlying AI-powered signal-processing capabilities, converting recorded ECG signals into cleaner, structured data for downstream analysis and reporting.

Together, the parties aim to develop a more integrated approach to ambulatory cardiac monitoring, combining convenient ECG acquisition, automated data transmission, and advanced signal processing within a unified workflow.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, commented:

"Cardiac monitoring technology is evolving rapidly, and there is growing demand for solutions that combine reliable ECG acquisition with intelligent signal processing. MaxYield was designed to address one of the fundamental challenges in ECG analysis: separating meaningful cardiac signals from noise while preserving detailed waveform information. This collaboration provides an opportunity to integrate that capability into a new cardiac monitoring platform and evaluate its potential to support more efficient and informative ECG analysis."

Advancing NeuralCloud's OEM Integration Strategy

The proposed collaboration supports NeuralCloud's broader strategy to expand the reach of MaxYield through partnerships with medical device developers, original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), and cardiac monitoring technology providers.

Rather than requiring hardware manufacturers to independently develop sophisticated ECG signal-processing algorithms, MaxYield is designed to provide an AI-powered software layer that can be incorporated into compatible devices and digital health platforms.

This approach allows NeuralCloud to focus on its core expertise in ECG signal interpretation while collaborating with partners responsible for hardware development, manufacturing, and device distribution.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, commented: "This agreement reflects our continued efforts to establish MaxYield as a core signal-processing technology for the cardiac monitoring industry. By combining our AI capabilities with a developing cellular-enabled Holter and mobile cardiac telemetry platform, we see an opportunity to support a more seamless cardiac monitoring experience for patients and healthcare providers. This collaboration aligns with our broader strategy of integrating MaxYield directly into next-generation medical devices."

Next Steps and Regulatory Considerations

The parties expect to work toward technical coordination between NeuralCloud and MyCor360+'s manufacturing partner to evaluate the proposed integration of MaxYield into the developing device platform.

The collaboration remains at an early stage, and the agreement is non-binding. Any definitive commercial arrangement, software deployment, or product commercialization will be subject to further agreement between the parties, successful technical integration, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Neither MaxYield nor the MyCor360+ device has received FDA clearance for the proposed application. Implementation of the contemplated commercial licensing arrangement is subject to the required FDA clearances for the hardware and MaxYield software, as well as confirmation of technical readiness. The agreement does not constitute regulatory clearance, marketing authorization, or a commitment to commercial deployment.

About MyCor360+

MyCor360+ is a cardiac monitoring technology initiative focused on the development of a new ECG monitoring device platform. The initiative is working with a medical device manufacturing partner to develop an integrated hardware and software solution for future cardiac monitoring applications, subject to technical validation and applicable regulatory clearances.

About NeuralCloud Solutions Inc.

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., develops artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for ECG signal analysis and cardiac software applications. Its platforms are designed to enhance ECG signal quality, support advanced waveform interpretation, enable arrhythmia analytics, and improve workflow efficiency across healthcare and research environments.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. The Company's proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB:42FB).

For detailed information, please see AIML's website at www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy

Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the proposed collaboration with MyCor360+ integration of MaxYield into cardiac monitoring hardware, device development, technical validation, definitive commercial agreements, regulatory submissions, FDA clearance, future commercialization, and the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including risks associated with product development, integration challenges, technical performance, regulatory review, manufacturing readiness, market acceptance, and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement or that the contemplated integration or commercialization will occur. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in preparing forward-looking information may prove to be imprecise and that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-signs-agreement-with-mycor360-to-integrate-maxyiel-1250401