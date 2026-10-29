AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Agreement with Etisense to Advance Animal-Model ECG Labeling with MaxYield

Collaboration Expands NeuralCloud's Presence in Preclinical Animal Monitoring Through Integration with Etisense's LASA telemetry software

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has entered into an agreement dated October 27, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Etisense SAS ("Etisense"), a Lyon, France-based life sciences technology company specializing in non-invasive wearable telemetry and data analysis software for preclinical research.

Under the Agreement, NeuralCloud and Etisense will work together to integrate MaxYield as an AI-powered ECG labeling and analysis layer for animal-model ECG data captured through Etisense's LASA software. The collaboration will begin with large-animal models, including canine, porcine, and primate models, with the intention to extend to small-animal models, including mouse and rat models, following validation of large-animal performance.

Etisense will retain its customer relationships, platform workflow, and final review process, while NeuralCloud will provide the MaxYield labeling engine underneath. The parties expect to begin with validation using representative ECG files, followed by technical integration with Etisense's LASA workflow and subsequent online licensing for ongoing customer use.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NeuralCloud will first complete a validation stage, at no charge to Etisense, using representative ECG files. Progression beyond validation is subject to Etisense's written approval. The Agreement is non-exclusive, and NeuralCloud retains all intellectual property rights in MaxYield.

The agreement represents another step in NeuralCloud's expansion into the preclinical animal research market, where reliable ECG signal processing and waveform labeling are important for pharmacology, safety-toxicology, disease-model research, and laboratory animal monitoring.

Etisense develops and commercializes DECRO wearable telemetry solution that captures high-fidelity ECG, respiratory function, and locomotor activity in conscious, freely moving models without implant surgery. These signals are processed and analyzed using its LASA software suite. Etisense's non-invasive approach is intended to support the 3Rs principles for animal welfare.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, commented: "Etisense is an innovative company at the intersection of high-fidelity physiological data collection and advanced analytics in preclinical research. By integrating MaxYield within Etisense's software, we have an opportunity to bring NeuralCloud's ECG signal-processing and labeling capabilities into a growing preclinical market where signal quality, waveform precision, and workflow efficiency matter. This collaboration further demonstrates the versatility of MaxYield across both human and animal ECG applications."

MaxYield is NeuralCloud's proprietary ECG signal-processing engine. It is designed to improve ECG signal clarity, isolate and label waveform components, calculate ECG intervals, detect fiducial points, and generate structured outputs for downstream analysis.

In the Etisense collaboration, MaxYield is expected to support animal-model ECG labeling and interval extraction within LASA software. The goal is to help create a more automated and structured ECG analysis layer within Etisense's existing workflow, while preserving Etisense's final review and customer-facing delivery process.

The parties intend to begin with large-animal models, where preclinical cardiac monitoring is commonly used in pharmacology and safety-toxicology studies. Following successful validation, the parties expect to evaluate extension into small-animal models, which may broaden the use of MaxYield across additional research applications.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This agreement builds on AIML's efforts in the preclinical animal ECG market. Our recent work in veterinary and preclinical cardiac safety has shown that MaxYield can have relevance beyond traditional clinical ECG workflows. Etisense provides a new partnership opportunity in Europe, with a non-invasive telemetry solution and a customer base aligned with modern laboratory animal research."

By combining Etisense's hardware and software ecosystem with MaxYield's ECG labeling and analysis capabilities, the companies aim to provide more efficient ECG interpretation workflows for researchers, laboratories, CROs, and pharmaceutical partners conducting preclinical studies.

Timothé Flenet, CEO of Etisense, commented: "Etisense was built around the principle that physiological monitoring should be simple, non-invasive, and aligned with modern research needs. While continuous monitoring provides vital insights, processing extensive ECG data remains heavily labor-intensive for many researchers. By exploring the integration of NeuralCloud's AI-driven labeling into LASA, we aim to take data efficiency to the next level-unlocking full-length ECG analysis for researchers recording data with DECRO or third-party telemetry."

MaxYield has not received FDA or Health Canada clearance, authorization, or approval for clinical or diagnostic use. The Etisense collaboration is focused on animal-model ECG labeling and preclinical research workflows. NeuralCloud will provide MaxYield as a signal-processing and labeling technology, and Etisense will retain responsibility for its customer relationships, workflow delivery, and final review process.

Any future regulated clinical or diagnostic use of MaxYield or related NeuralCloud products would be subject to applicable regulatory requirements, validation, and approvals.

About Etisense SAS

Founded in France as a spin-off from the TIMC Lab at Grenoble Alpes University, ETISENSE bridges precision physiological monitoring and advanced software analytics for preclinical research. The company pairs its DECRO non-invasive telemetry platform-delivering continuous ECG, respiratory, and activity tracking in unrestrained models-with LASA, an open, scalable software suite built to analyze complex physiological signals from wearables and other third-party systems. By unlocking the full value of preclinical data and shortening time-to-decision, ETISENSE delivers faster, highly reliable insights for safer drug development. Learn more at www.etisense.com.

ETISENSE Contact:

Timothé FLENET, CEO

contact@etisense.com

+334 375 396 18

About NeuralCloud Solutions Inc.

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AIML Innovations Inc., develops artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for ECG signal analysis and cardiac software applications. Its platforms are designed to enhance ECG signal quality, support advanced waveform interpretation, enable arrhythmia analytics, and improve workflow efficiency across healthcare and research environments.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. The Company's proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB:42FB).

For detailed information, please see AIML's website at www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy

Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "aim," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Agreement with Etisense, the validation stage and its outcome, progression to integration and online licensing, the integration of MaxYield with Etisense's DECRO / LASA workflow, extension to small-animal models, subscription revenue and revenue sharing, commercialization, and regulatory matters.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable, including that MaxYield will perform satisfactorily in validation, that Etisense will approve progression beyond the validation stage, that integration will be completed on expected timelines, and that Etisense will successfully market subscriptions to its customers. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: validation results not meeting Etisense's requirements; Etisense electing not to proceed beyond any stage; termination or non-renewal of the online license on 30 days' notice; the level of end-customer adoption and resulting subscription revenue; the non-exclusive nature of the license; technical performance and integration risks; competition; market acceptance; and regulatory review and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect and that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-signs-agreement-with-etisense-to-advance-animal-mo-1243442