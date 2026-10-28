SCS Global Services: Webinar: Retailer Ready: Navigating Amazon & Whole Foods Supplier Requirements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / SCS Global Services:

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Retailer Ready: Navigating Amazon & Whole Foods Supplier Requirements

Thursday, November 19, 2026

12:00 PM ET | 9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

What certifications do you actually need to sell through Amazon or Whole Foods Market?

For food brands and suppliers, the answer isn't always straightforward. Requirements can vary by retailer, product category, how products are sold, and the claims being made. Understanding what is required, accepted, or relevant can help businesses make more informed certification decisions and focus resources where they matter most.

Join SCS Global Services for a complimentary webinar exploring how food safety, organic, Non-GMO, responsible sourcing, and other certification programs fit into Amazon and Whole Foods Market supplier requirements.

During this webinar, participants will learn how to:

Understand retailer requirements and common misconceptions about certification expectations

Identify when food safety, organic, Non-GMO, responsible sourcing, and other certification programs may be required, accepted, or relevant

Determine the most appropriate certification pathway for specific products

Whether you're exploring opportunities to sell through Amazon or Whole Foods Market or already navigating retailer requirements, this webinar will provide a practical framework for evaluating which certifications may apply to your products.

REGISTER

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/webinar-retailer-ready-navigating-amazon-and-whole-foods-supplie-1243174