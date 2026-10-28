Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 13:56
227,35 Euro
-0,33 % -0,75
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,30227,4013:59
227,30227,4013:58
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 12:38 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SCS Global Services: Webinar: Retailer Ready: Navigating Amazon & Whole Foods Supplier Requirements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / SCS Global Services:

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Retailer Ready: Navigating Amazon & Whole Foods Supplier Requirements

Thursday, November 19, 2026

12:00 PM ET | 9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

What certifications do you actually need to sell through Amazon or Whole Foods Market?

For food brands and suppliers, the answer isn't always straightforward. Requirements can vary by retailer, product category, how products are sold, and the claims being made. Understanding what is required, accepted, or relevant can help businesses make more informed certification decisions and focus resources where they matter most.

Join SCS Global Services for a complimentary webinar exploring how food safety, organic, Non-GMO, responsible sourcing, and other certification programs fit into Amazon and Whole Foods Market supplier requirements.

During this webinar, participants will learn how to:

  • Understand retailer requirements and common misconceptions about certification expectations
  • Identify when food safety, organic, Non-GMO, responsible sourcing, and other certification programs may be required, accepted, or relevant
  • Determine the most appropriate certification pathway for specific products

Whether you're exploring opportunities to sell through Amazon or Whole Foods Market or already navigating retailer requirements, this webinar will provide a practical framework for evaluating which certifications may apply to your products.

REGISTER

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/webinar-retailer-ready-navigating-amazon-and-whole-foods-supplie-1243174

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.