

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly (LLY) reported positive Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-2 results, with retatrutide achieving greater A1C reduction and more than double the weight loss of Ozempic 2 mg over 80 weeks.



Retatrutide reduced A1C by 2.2% with both doses and achieved 19.5%-20.9% weight loss, compared with a 1.8% A1C reduction and 9.4% weight loss with Ozempic 2 mg at 80 weeks.



Common adverse events included diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were higher with retatrutide.



Retatrutide remains investigational and is not approved for sale. Detailed results will be presented at a future medical meeting.



The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1,281.91, up 0.22%. In the Pre-Market trading, the stock is down at $1,269.20, down 0.96%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News