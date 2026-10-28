

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Phillips 66 (PSX), a petroleum refiner, on Wednesday reported a surge in net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by net income from refining business.



For the three-month period, the company posted a net income of $5.616 billion, or $14.08 per share, compared with $133 million, or $0.32 per share in the same period last year. Net earnings from Refining business stood at $6.031 billion as against a net loss of $518 million a year ago. Excluding items, profit was $5.619 billion, or $14.08 per share, higher than $1.025 billion, or $2.52 per share in the prior year.



PSX was up by 1.72% at $273 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



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