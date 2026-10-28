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JE

WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.10.26 | 21:00
6,000 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear in Jordan for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal 2027 second quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 355822

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Urban Outfitters, American Eagle, and Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy). Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise seven factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,600 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-report-financial-results-for-fiscal-2027-second-qua-1242607

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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