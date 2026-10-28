Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that fieldwork has started at the Company's Gator Property ("Gator"), which is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada.

This phase of exploration at Gator will focus on the GSX target, where the Company has delineated an extensive zone of favourable alteration within the outcropping Havallah Formation that measures approximately 1,200 by 700 m (3,940 by 2,300 ft). This broader alteration footprint represents a priority area for ongoing exploration and target evaluation.

"This program represents the final phase of work we will complete before we move to drilling," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver. "With Gator now advancing toward drilling, we continue to execute on our objective of drill-testing all three of Maverick's properties within a 12-month period. We recently finished a drill program on our Silver Vista Property, and we will be advancing Jericho toward a drill program over the coming months."

The Company recently received acknowledgement from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") of its Notice of Intent covering the construction of access roads and eight drill pads, as well as proposed drilling activities at the Gator South and GSX targets. The proposed drilling program may proceed following the posting of the required financial reclamation bond and confirmation of its acceptance by the BLM (see news release dated October 14, 2026).

About the Gator Property:

Gator is located approximately 56 km (35 miles) south-southwest of the town of Battle Mountain, a well-established mining hub in north-central Nevada. The property consists of 160 mining claims covering approximately 3,306 acres, (1,338 hectares; 13.4 km²), and is located on U.S. federal land administered by the BLM. The property has excellent year-round access via all-weather county roads.

Gator is located proximal to a number of multi-million-ounce gold deposits; highlighted by the following:

Approximately 60 km (37 miles) south of the Converse Property, owned by Roxmore Resources Inc., which is the subject of a proposed acquisition by SSR Mining in a transaction valued at approximately C$712 million.

Approximately 36 km (22 miles) southwest of the producing Phoenix gold-silver mine, which hosts 3.2 million ounces of proven and probable reserves (180 million tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold) and 7.2 million ounces of measured and indicated resources (490 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t gold), and is currently operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Newmont Corporation and Barrick Mining Corporation. 1

Approximately 19 km (12 miles) west-southwest of the past-producing Cove-McCoy mine, which historically produced and hosted approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 108 million ounces of silver and is now owned by i-80 Gold Corp.2

Note that the information regarding nearby properties is provided solely for regional geological context. Readers are cautioned that mineralization, mineral resources, mineral reserves and historical production reported on nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gator Property.

Detailed geological mapping and geochemical analysis at Gator has outlined a 7 km (4.3 miles) long north-south trending structural corridor that is prospective for distal-disseminated style epithermal gold-silver mineralization hosted within the same favourable lithologies as the Converse Deposit.

Within this corridor, Maverick has identified two priority targets:

Gator South, located in the central portion of the property; and

GSX, located within the southern extension of the property.

The Gator South target occupies a graben, or down-dropped structural block, within the broader north-south structural trend. This geological setting is considered prospective for gold-silver mineralization and is comparable to geological environments associated with mineralized systems and past-producing mines elsewhere in the region.

At the GSX target, strongly silicified sediments of the Havallah Formation host anomalous gold, mercury and arsenic values that the Company interprets as potentially representing the upper-level expression of a precious metals-bearing hydrothermal system controlled by fault and fracture networks at depth.

The Company's proposed drill program is intended to test these geological, structural and geochemical targets at depth and further evaluate the potential for significant gold-silver mineralization at Gator.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Tullar C.P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist who is a "Qualified Person", as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information regarding the Gator Property contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused on Nevada and British Columbia, mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the continuation, timing, scope and completion of exploration activities at the Gator Property; the Company's proposed drilling program at the Gator South and GSX targets; the anticipated construction of access roads and drill pads; the posting of the required financial reclamation bond and confirmation of its acceptance by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"); the timing and commencement of future drilling activities; the Company's objective of drill-testing all three of its properties within a 12-month period; the advancement of the Jericho Property toward drilling; the interpretation of geological structures, alteration and geochemical anomalies; the potential for gold-silver mineralization at depth; and the Company's future exploration plans, objectives and business strategies.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," "proposed" and similar expressions. Such information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory authorizations; post the required reclamation bond and obtain confirmation of its acceptance by the BLM; secure sufficient financing, personnel, equipment and contractors; conduct exploration activities within anticipated timelines and budgets; and reasonably interpret geological and geochemical information. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, delays in obtaining regulatory authorizations or confirmation of reclamation bond acceptance; changes to exploration plans, schedules or budgets; unexpected geological conditions; the possibility that exploration results may not confirm the Company's geological interpretations or identify economically significant mineralization; operational, technical, environmental and permitting risks; adverse weather or access conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; general economic and market conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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1 Source: Barrick Gold - Nevada Site Visit - February 2026

2 Source: Economic Geology, Volume 103, 2008

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321310