Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited, has received an Early Exploration Permit for the Sill Lake Silver Project, approximately 30 kilometres north-northeast of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Ontario's Ministry of Energy and Mines issued Exploration Permit PR-26-000145 on October 21, 2026. The permit is effective for three years and represents an important step in advancing exploration at Sill Lake, formerly known as the Prace Mine.

Sill Lake is a former producing silver-lead property. A 2023 airborne magnetic survey identified an interpreted structural continuation extending approximately two kilometres, providing a basis for investigating the potential extension of the silver-bearing vein system.

Tartisan management recently visited the property and collected samples primarily from the silver vein extension area. The samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. The Company intends to test the vein extension and will provide further details as plans are finalized. Activities are subject to the permit's terms and any other applicable approvals.

First Nations representatives joined Tartisan management during the site visit and participated in a lunch-and-learn session. The visit provided an opportunity to share information and better understand one another's perspectives. Tartisan looks forward to continuing its engagement with First Nations as exploration planning advances.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., stated: "The permit allows us to advance our planning for the next stage of exploration at Sill Lake. The historical mine and the interpreted structural continuation give us a foundation for assessing the potential of the vein extension. We look forward to reviewing the sampling results and continuing our discussions with First Nations."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project, Vankoughnet, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (160,916,961 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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