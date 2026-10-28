

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the Brazilian presidential election, has fled the country fearing a potential arrest, reports say.



Initial reports, citing U.S. officials, said Bolsanaro left the country after the State Department issued visas to Bolsonaro and his family to allow them entry into the United States.



Multiple news outlets, including Reuters and BBC, later quoted Argentine migration authorities as saying that the Bolsanaros crossed Brazil's border by road to Argentina late on Tuesday night, from where he boarded a private plane bound for the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil.



'They did so with valid travel documentation and without any legal impediment to entering the country,' Argentina's National Directorate of Migration wrote on X. 'Furthermore, the transits were recorded by the competent authority without incident.'



Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters proceeded on a flight operated by Baires Fly S.A., it added.



It remains unclear where they landed.



When asked if he knew the whereabouts of Bolsonaro, President Donald Trump told reporters, 'I heard he was in Argentina.'



He added that he is in favor of the right wing politician coming to the United States.



'Well, I would approve. I think they're fine people. The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible. It's gotten bad reviews. You look at what happened to their market.'



An ally of Trump, Flavio is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a jail sentence under house arrest for plotting a coup.



In the hotly contested presidential election runoff Sunday, veteran leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was declared winner.



Immediately after the election outcome, on Monday, Supreme Court ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports as he was facing an investigation into alleged money laundering and corruption.



After Bolsanaro failed to hand over his passport before the Tuesday deadline, the Brazil government cancelled his passport.



Brazil's ruling party lawmakers reportedly urged the Supreme Court to order Bolsonaro's arrest and requested that his name be put on Interpol's Red Notice list.



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