Laser Photonics Corp.: LASE Introduces Quantum Bullet Anti-Drone Platform at I/ITSEC Conference in November 2026

Modular Directed-Energy Platform Designed for Easily Deployable Defense Against Group 1 and Group 2 Drone Threats

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), an emerging laser technology company focused on developing directed-energy weapons for defense applications as well as industrial laser technologies to modernize domestic manufacturing infrastructure supporting the U.S. military and national security ("LASE"), today announced its product launch of its Quantum Bullet anti-drone platform at I/ITSEC, the world's largest military-oriented modeling, simulation, and training event, to be held November 30th through December 3rd, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

The Quantum Bullet product line includes the innovative Laser Shield Anti-Drone ("LSAD") Series, which is designed as a modular directed-energy platform intended to combine proprietary laser-based counter-drone capabilities with detection, tracking and command-and-control ("C2") platforms supplied by LASE and its integration partners.

LASE is developing LSAD as a modular product offering, configurable with different laser and power capabilities for different tactical scenarios. Its Dazzler configuration is intended to interfere with the optical sensors of Group 1 and Group 2 drones. A separate higher-energy palletized laser configuration, as well as a crawler module designed for all-terrain rapid deployment, are intended to destroy the drone threat.

Dmitriy Nikitin, Executive Chairman of Laser Photonics, said, "Development of a laser beam director is only one part of building a cost-effective, quickly deployable and energy efficient laser anti-drone system. Our proprietary dynamic-focusing 'Kill Module' is designed to integrate with a multi-sensor detection and tracking systems using Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) principles and a command-and-control (C2) platform, enabling Quantum Bullet to operate as a standalone system or as part of a multi-layered air-defense platform optimized for perimeter protection of military and government assets. Strategic conferences like I/ITSEC provide us with an opportunity to engage directly with potential customers and partners as we strive to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."

Dmitriy Nikitin brings more than 30 years of experience in laser product innovation, from laser cutting, welding, cleaning, glass separation and semiconductor processing, to developing a military laser platform for mine-clearing applications. He also co-developed the world's first fiber laser cutting system. Mr. Nikitin holds an engineering degree in electronics and quantum mechanics from Moscow Power University and a PHD from the Ministry of Electronics Industry of the USSR. He is a named inventor on multiple patents, including three patent applications in 2024 relating to Bulk-to-Shape technology.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is an emerging laser technology company focused on developing directed-energy weapons for defense applications as well as industrial laser technologies to modernize domestic manufacturing infrastructure supporting the U.S. military and national security.

The Company develops laser platforms for four principal markets: defense, semiconductor, pharmaceutical and industrial. Through internal development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, LASE intends to expand its technology portfolio, strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities, scale the enterprise profitably and build shareholder value. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this press release concerning the Company's strategy and development are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the "safe harbor" provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "may," "will," "could," "intend," "shall," "would," "approximately," "likely," "outlook," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lase-introduces-quantum-bullettm-anti-drone-platform-at-i%2fitsec-conf-1243030