In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) - up 145% at $15.56 Braiin Limited (BRAI) - up 34% at $4.42 Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - up 30% at $3.18 Davion Healthcare Plc (DAVI) - up 26% at $3.77 AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - up 22% at $16.34 DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) - up 19% at $6.36 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) - up 18% at $2.02 Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - up 16% at $241.90 Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - up 13% at $42.50 ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) - up 11% at $8.39

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) - down 23% at $21.25 Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - down 20% at $23.86 Intapp, Inc. (INTA) - down 17% at $35.51 Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (PARA) - down 16% at $3.67 Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 13% at $4.71 O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) - down 12% at $5.68 Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) - down 11% at $38.00 PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) - down 11% at $26.40 UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 10% at $6.84 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) - down 8% at $29.61

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX