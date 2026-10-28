

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY.PK) announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting a net profit of $281.03 million compared with a net loss of $347.7 million in the prior year.



EBITDA totaled $981.99 million compared with $426.02 million in the previous year.



Revenue rose 13.6 percent, to $21.661 billion from last year's $19.065 billion.



Wilmar's stock closed trading at $25.32, down 2.24 percent on the OTC Markets.



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