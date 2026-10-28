Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (formerly Trillion Energy International Inc.) (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: DUNXF) (FSE: Z621) ("Dune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Albertson, P.Eng., and Dean Casorso, MBA, CET, as technical advisors to support the planning and evaluation of potential well re-entry, completion and production operations on the Company's M47 oil exploration block in southeastern Türkiye.

The appointments bring together international experience in petroleum engineering, drilling, well completions, reservoir evaluation and oilfield operations, with particular relevance to the fractured carbonate reservoirs encountered on the M47 Block.

Advancing the C-1 and C-2 Well Programs

The initial focus of the advisory team will be the technical evaluation and planning of potential re-entry and completion programs for the Çetinkaya-1 ("C-1") and Çetinkaya-2 ("C-2") wells, together with strategies to evaluate reservoir deliverability, water management strategies and potential commercial production.

The C-1 well, drilled in 2025, encountered light crude oil with gravity of 32.4° API. Previous drilling operations encountered significant lost circulation, highlighting the technical challenges associated with drilling and completing naturally fractured carbonate formations.

The advisors will assist Dune in assessing well conditions, reviewing available drilling and geological information, evaluating appropriate drilling and completion methods, and developing recommendations intended to preserve reservoir productivity while managing operational risks and costs.

Initial technical priorities are expected to include:

Well re-entry planning: Reviewing the C-1 and C-2 wellbores and assessing potential re-entry, deepening and completion options.

Reviewing the C-1 and C-2 wellbores and assessing potential re-entry, deepening and completion options. Reservoir protection: Evaluating drilling-fluid, lost-circulation and completion strategies suitable for naturally fractured carbonate formations, with emphasis on limiting formation damage.

Evaluating drilling-fluid, lost-circulation and completion strategies suitable for naturally fractured carbonate formations, with emphasis on limiting formation damage. Production evaluation: Assessing well-testing, stimulation and production strategies to better characterize reservoir performance and potential commercial deliverability.

Assessing well-testing, stimulation and production strategies to better characterize reservoir performance and potential commercial deliverability. Operational planning: Supporting development of practical well programs, contractor evaluations, operating procedures and preliminary cost estimates.

Supporting development of practical well programs, contractor evaluations, operating procedures and preliminary cost estimates. The advisors' recommendations will support the Company's evaluation of potential well operations and future development planning in coordination with its local operating partners.

Experienced International Engineering and Operations Leadership

Allan Albertson, P.Eng. - Petroleum Engineering and Reservoir Development

Mr. Albertson brings 34 years of international petroleum engineering and operational experience covering drilling, completions, production engineering, reservoir characterization and field development. He has directly managed drilling, completion and well operations in more than 20 countries, including Turkey and work in the Zagros Basin. His projects include involving fractured carbonates, unconventional reservoirs, stimulation programs and horizontal well completions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Albertson has advised national oil companies, major exploration and production companies, junior international operators and oilfield service providers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech.

Dean Casorso, MBA, CET - Drilling, Completions and International Operations

Mr. Casorso brings nearly 30 years of oil and gas experience spanning drilling and completion operations, project execution, corporate management and international petroleum development. As President of Fire Creek Resources Ltd., a Calgary-based private producing company, he oversees operations, subsurface technical functions, regulatory matters, health, safety and environmental management, and corporate administration.

He has previously served as Chief Operating Officer of a TSX Venture Exchange-listed oil and gas company and Vice President of International Operations for a private exploration and production company with onshore and offshore activities in Southeast Asia. He also spent almost two decades with TotalEnergies managing drilling, completion and well operations in Canada. His wider experience includes operations in Egypt, India and Kenya, and high-pressure, high-temperature and horizontal multistage-fracture wells.

Mr. Casorso holds an MBA from the University of Calgary's Haskayne School of Business and a Diploma in Petroleum Technology from SAIT.

About the M47 Oil Block

The M47 Block is located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye, an onshore oil-producing region. The block includes the C-1 well and additional exploration prospects. The Company is pursuing technical evaluation and planning for further well operations as part of its exploration and development strategy.

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company holds a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. More information is available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.duneoil.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated roles and activities of technical advisors; potential C-1 and C-2 well re-entry, deepening, completion, testing and production programs; development of engineering recommendations and cost estimates; and future exploration and development activities on the M47 Block. Such information is based on current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical and geological uncertainties, existing wellbore conditions, lost circulation and formation damage, drilling and completion risks, contractor and equipment availability and performance, regulatory and partner approvals, financing availability, commodity prices and operating conditions in Türkiye. Actual results, activities and timing may differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that a proposed well operation will proceed, succeed or result in commercial production. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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