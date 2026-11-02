Seven producing oil fields in five years and TPAO drilling-project filings identify 22 well locations on neighbouring licences

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: DUNXF) (FSE: Z62) ("Dune" or the "Company") highlights recent developments in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye, including statements by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources regarding potential new oil discoveries west of Gabar, continued regional production growth, and drilling-project filings by Turkish Petroleum Corporation ("TPAO") on licences immediately north of Dune's M47 onshore oil block ("M47 Block"), which lies central to Turkey's fastest growing producing oil trend.

These developments provide regional context as Dune advances seismic planning and the technical evaluation of re-entry and testing programs for the Çetinkaya-1 ("C-1") and Çetinkaya-2 ("C-2") wells at its M47 Block.

Gabar Production Has Grown from Zero to 83,300 Bbl/d in Five Years

Seven producing oil fields developed in the Gabar area since 2021

Combined Gabar production reached a record 83,300 bbl/d in August 2026 targeting over 100,000 bbl/d in the future

Over 50 million barrels of cumulative Gabar oil production since 2021

Economic contribution from Gabar oil production at approximately US$3.5 billion

Dune's M47 block is situated near these producing fields, targeting similar Cretaceous carbonate reservoirs(1)

TPAO Announces Additional Drilling Programs on Neighbouring M47-C1/C2 Licences

During August 25-28, 2026, Turkish energy-industry publication Enerji Günlügü reported six TPAO drilling-project groups identifying 22 individual well locations in TPAO's Mehmet Irfan Güler oil field ("MIG Oil Field") on the M47-C1/C2 exploration licences, situated immediately north of Dune's M47-C3/C4 licences. These projects are associated with TPAO's established MIG Oil Field, which commenced production in 2024. The applications reflect ongoing development and field delineation activities on neighbouring acreage.

Turkish Energy Minister Signals Potential Major New Oil Discoveries West of Gabar

On October 18, 2026, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar announced that TPAO expects to announce significant new oil discoveries west of Gabar. He indicated that the government expects to provide further information once technical confirmation of the quantities has been completed. The Minister's comments highlight continuing exploration beyond the established producing fields of the Gabar region, where TPAO has made several substantial oil discoveries since 2021. The precise new location, discovery well, geological structure and estimated quantities associated with the anticipated western Gabar discovery have not yet been publicly identified.

In an October 20, 2026 address, Minister Bayraktar estimated the economic contribution from Gabar oil production at approximately US$3.5 billion, emphasizing the economic benefits of replacing imported oil with domestic production and supporting approximately 3,600 local jobs.

Relevance to Dune's M47 Exploration and Development Program

M47 lies in the wider Cudi-Gabar petroleum province, where structurally controlled hydrocarbon accumulations occur in folded and faulted carbonate reservoirs, including the Mardin Group. Differences in fault compartments, fracture connectivity, reservoir quality and fluid contacts can materially affect results between neighbouring structures.

Dune's M47 Block targets similar Cretaceous carbonate reservoirs to those producing in the Gabar region. The Çetinkaya-1 ("C-1") and Çetinkaya-2 ("C-2") wells, drilled in 2025 on the North structure of the M47 Block, encountered the Beloka and Mardin Group carbonates, and log analysis of both wells indicates the presence of oil in these reservoirs.

As announced October 15, 2026, Dune advanced US$200,000 toward its planned seismic program to improve subsurface structural interpretation and future drilling selection. On October 28, 2026, Dune announced the appointment of petroleum engineering advisors Allan Albertson, P.Eng., and Dean Casorso, MBA, CET, to support evaluation of potential C-1 and C-2 well re-entry, deepening, testing and completion options. Dune intends to integrate seismic, historical drilling and petrophysical information with regional geological observations to refine its exploration priorities, subject to available funding and necessary approvals.

Scott Lower, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dune Oil Corp., commented:

"Gabar has become an important oil-producing region, with more than 50 million barrels reported produced and continued TPAO development around our acreage(1). The Minister's comments on potential additional discoveries west of Gabar and the neighbouring drilling filings underscore the importance of rigorous regional geological work. Our immediate focus remains on completing the planned seismic evaluation and designing technically sound C-1 and C-2 re-entry and testing programs so that future capital decisions are grounded in reliable subsurface information."

Third-Party Information and NI 51-101 Caution

(1) Regional production and economic information is attributed to the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (August 6 and October 18-20, 2026); neighbouring well-project information is attributed to Enerji Günlügü (August 25-28, 2026). The government sources relate to state-operated petroleum activity, while the publication is independent of Dune. Dune has not independently verified the underlying technical data or determined whether related petroleum estimates were prepared or audited under the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. This information concerns properties outside Dune's licences and is provided as regional, analogous context only. Results on other properties are not necessarily indicative of results on M47; no reserves, resources, production rates or commercial outcomes for Dune's property can be inferred. References by third parties to "reserves" or "discoveries" are not necessarily consistent with the definitions in NI 51-101 or the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. "bbl/d" means barrels per day.

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on southeastern Türkiye. Under its farm-in agreement, the Company may earn a 29% working interest in the M47-C3/C4 exploration licences in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province, subject to outstanding funding, contractual and applicable regulatory requirements. Further information is available at www.duneoil.ca and www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning prospective regional discoveries, planned seismic operations and interpretation, possible well re-entry, deepening and testing, potential drilling locations, and future M47 exploration and development. Such information depends on assumptions about geological conditions, financing, partner and regulatory approvals, costs, contractors and commodity prices, and is subject to geological, technical, financial and operating risks. TPAO's possible new discoveries remain unconfirmed; no assurance can be given that Dune's plans will proceed or result in commercial production. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof and will be updated only as required by law. Regional discoveries do not establish comparable reserves or deliverability on M47.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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