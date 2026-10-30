Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: DUNXF) (FSE: Z621) ("Dune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Lower, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the Company's M47 oil exploration block (the "M47 Block") in southeastern Türkiye at Market Bridge Live in London on November 4, 2026, and at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference on November 5, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Both presentations will give investors a direct look at the M47 Block at an important stage in its development. The Company has selected its seismic contractor and advanced funds to commence its 2026 seismic program, which is expected to generate several additional drillable exploration locations in the South Lead area and development locations in the North Lead (see the Company's October 15, 2026, news release). Mr. Lower will walk through the light oil discovery at the C-1 well, which encountered 32.4° API crude in 2025, the seismic program now commencing, and the path to the new drilling locations planned for the 2027 work program.

Market Bridge Live, London - November 4, 2026

Market Bridge Live is a full-day investor event hosted by Vox Markets in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Lower will present to an invited audience of institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers and corporate advisors, followed by one-on-one meetings at the venue.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Venue: Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR

Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR Presentation: 11:15 a.m. GMT session

11:15 a.m. GMT session Registration: https://voxmarkets.online/market-bridge-live (attendance is subject to approval)

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference - November 5, 2026

Mr. Lower will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, part of OTC Markets Group. The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session, and an archived webcast will be posted after the event.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) Registration: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5548527/dune-oil-corp-otcqb-dunxf-cse-dune

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5548527/dune-oil-corp-otcqb-dunxf-cse-dune One-on-one meetings: Available from November 5 to November 10, 2026

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company is advancing the onshore M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. More information is available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.duneoil.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's participation in Market Bridge Live and the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference and the timing and format of each event; the availability of one-on-one meetings and an archived webcast; the 2026 seismic program and its expected results; the identification and announcement of new drilling locations; and the planned 2027 work program on the M47 Block. This information reflects the Company's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes to event schedules or formats; exploration, drilling and operational risk; the risk that technical results differ from current interpretations; delays in the seismic program; and Türkiye regulatory, JOC partner, financing and currency risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof; the Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

Oil and Gas Disclosure

The reference to 32.4° API crude at the C-1 well is based on log analysis and independent petrophysical evaluation of oil recovered from the C-1 and C-2 wells, as reported in the Company's news release dated April 16, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. API gravity is a measure of oil quality. It is not an indicator of flow rates, recoverable volumes or the commercial viability of the M47 Block.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321899