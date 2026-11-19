Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: DUNXF) (FSE: Z621) ("Dune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field operations for the two-dimensional (2D) seismic acquisition program (the "Program") on its onshore M47 oil block ("M47") in Sirnak Province, southeastern Türkiye, commenced on November 11, 2026. The Program is designed to better define fault-controlled structural traps across the licence and to identify high-grade drilling locations for the Company's planned 2027 work program.

Program Commencement and Field Progress

The seismic acquisition contract was signed on October 21, 2026 with Ertürk Group, a Türkiye-based seismic and drilling services contractor headquartered in Diyarbakir, following a competitive tender. Field operations began on November 11, 2026 with line surveying on the first of six planned 2D seismic lines, and the Program has since moved into shot-hole drilling.

Shot-hole drilling began on November 13, 2026 using portable drilling units suited to the area's steep terrain, with holes drilled to the planned depth of 9 metres. As of November 15, 2026:

survey crews had positioned and staked all 237 shot points on the first two lines (Lines 101 and 103), representing approximately 27% of the 865 shot points in the current field plan, together with the majority of the receiver stations on both lines; and

57 shot holes have been drilled on Line 101, approximately half of that line's 119 planned shot points, with daily drilling rates increasing as additional drilling units are brought into operation.

Surveying and drilling will continue across the remaining lines, to be followed by field source parameter testing and production recording. The field crew currently numbers approximately 50 personnel, and operations are being carried out in coordination with local authorities and in accordance with the Program's health, safety and environmental (HSE) procedures.

Program Design and Objectives

The Program comprises approximately 45 kilometres across six 2D seismic lines over the M47 licence area (C3 and C4 licences, approximately 310 square kilometres), with 865 dynamite shot points in the current field plan. The acquisition design uses a 50-metre shot-point interval, a 25-metre receiver interval and a minimum of 600 live recording channels, with final acquisition parameters to be confirmed following field source tests.

The objectives of the Program are to:

improve definition of fault-controlled structural traps and prospective leads across the licence, particularly in the eastern part of the block;

fill gaps in existing seismic coverage; and

high-grade and generate additional drillable exploration locations in the South Lead area and development locations in the North Lead, in support of the Company's 2027 drilling program.

The new data will complement the Company's planned re-entry of the C-2 and C-1 wells as well as additional future wells.

Timing, and Next Steps

Field acquisition is scheduled for completion by the end of February 2027, subject to weather, terrain, access and security conditions in the work area. The contractor will carry out field quality control and preliminary field processing during acquisition. Final processing and interpretation of the new data are expected to follow, and the Company expects to finalize and announce new drilling locations following interpretation.

Regional Activity

The Program is underway as activity accelerates in the surrounding area. On November 9, 2026, Turkish Petroleum ("TPAO") announced the Gaziler and Çardakli oil discoveries in the Cudi-Gabar region, with the Gaziler field lying directly north of M47. TPAO is also advancing development drilling at its Mehmet Irfan Güler oil field on the M47-C1/C2 licences, situated 1-2 km north of Dune's M47-C3/C4 licences.

Scott Lower, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dune Oil Corp., commented:

"Mobilizing crews into the field on M47 is an important milestone for Dune, and in the first five days the team has already completed the survey of two lines and started drilling. This is the program that will sharpen our picture of the faulting and traps across the block and allow us to high-grade drilling locations for 2027. With TPAO continuing to announce discoveries and development drilling immediately around our licence, we believe the timing of this survey is well placed, and we look forward to updating shareholders as acquisition progresses."

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company has an agreement to earn a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. Additional information may be found at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.duneoil.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the execution, scope, design, objectives, budget (including the approximately US$600,000 net to Dune) and timing of the seismic program; the expected completion of field acquisition by the end of February 2027; data processing and interpretation; the generation and announcement of future exploration and development drilling locations; the planned re-entry of the C-2 well and sidetrack of the C-1 well; and the Company's planned 2027 work program. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the program may be delayed, suspended, reduced or may exceed its budget; weather, terrain, access, security, military-coordination and mine-risk conditions in the work area; contractor and operator performance; financing availability; the risk that seismic results differ from current interpretations or do not support drillable locations; licence, permitting, partner (JOC) and regulatory approvals and timelines; commodity prices; and Türkiye political, regulatory and currency risks. There can be no assurance that the program will be completed as planned or that it will result in commercially productive drilling locations. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof and will be updated only as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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