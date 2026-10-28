Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2026 ranking: For the eighth consecutive year, Allianz is the world's most valuable insurance brand and now ranks No. 26 among all brands.

Financial performance and continuous brand management underpin brand strength, reflected in a record first-half 2026 operating profit.

In 2026 Allianz helped deliver safe Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milano Cortina, established a partnership with tennis player Jannik Sinner and founded the Allianz School for Life to foster financial literacy.

A steady climb to a new high: For the eighth consecutive year, Allianz is the world's most valuable insurance brand and has reached a record $30.7 billion in brand value, lifting it one place to No. 26 in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2026 ranking

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028268225/en/

#1 Global Insurance Brand

This 9% increase on 2025 further narrows the gap to the world's most valuable consumer and tech brands, among them Coca-Cola, Disney and Adobe. The upward trajectory is backed by strong business growth and financial performance as well as a global brand strategy that is built on trust and distinguished with customer relevance and care.

Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, said:

"In a highly competitive brand landscape, we have maintained our momentum by focusing on what matters most to our customers: their health and personal finances. Our strong business fundamentals and continued investment in addressing people's most pressing protection needs underpin this year's Interbrand recognition. At the same time, our community-building initiatives and global sports partnerships bring people together and create valued spaces for connection."

Allianz invests in bringing human connection to products and services that help people succeed in an increasingly complex and fragmented world:

The Allianz 3am Report identifies the worries shaping people's daily lives. Health and finances are the most pressing concerns.

The Allianz School for Life equips individuals with practical financial and risk knowledge to build resilience.

The Power of Unity and Sense of Community initiatives foster stronger social connections and dialogue in an increasingly polarized world where people often feel disconnected.

Bringing people together through sport

Sport visibly builds belonging. As Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, Allianz helped deliver safe and secure Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026. The Games reached more than 5.4 million spectators and about 2.6 billion viewers globally. The Allianz Safety Sled helped raise safety standards in bobsleigh sport. The Games also marked 20 years of Allianz's partnership with the Paralympic Movement. In 2026, Allianz also entered a multiyear global partnership with one of the world's top tennis players, Jannik Sinner.

These 2026 milestones build on decades of sports engagement. This includes more than 25 years alongside FC Bayern München and support for hundreds of local sports clubs and associations across national markets. Allianz's family of eight stadiums, with a beach volleyball arena for LA28 as its latest addition, welcomes millions of fans every year.

Strengthening the brand for what comes next

As AI reshapes how people search, compare and decide, the rules for brands are changing.

"In an AI-driven world, trust is what turns brand strength into meaningful and lasting customer relationships. We earn that trust not only through reliable information, but through experiences people can count on being present where they make decisions and offering a seamless journey, digitally and in person. As AI changes how people find information, we are evolving our brand and distribution strategy so that Allianz stays visible, relevant and trusted, and delivers the best human experience wherever customers prefer it," said Bernd Heinemann, Group Head of Strategy, Brand and Customer Experience at Allianz SE.

About the Interbrand Ranking

The Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking is a renowned annual report that ranks the 100 most valuable global brands based on financial performance, the brand's role in customer purchase decisions and its brand strength.

Further links Allianz affirms its status as the world's most valuable insurance brand Allianz 3am report

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, active in almost 70 countries and serving around 97 million private and corporate customers*. Our customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, including property, life and health insurance, as well as assistance services, credit and global business insurance. Recognized for the eighth consecutive year as the No. 1 global insurance brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2026 ranking, Allianz's success is built on technology-enabled customer centricity providing peace of mind, protection and prevention for our customers and strengthening the resilience of individuals, communities and societies. We are one of the world's largest investors, managing around 791 billion euros** on behalf of our insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 2.2 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of environmental and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, Allianz received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA (as of March 2026). In 2025, our 156,000 dedicated employees achieved a total business volume of 186.9 billion euros and an operating profit of 17.4 billion euros for our shareholders.

As of Dec. 31, 2025. Customer count reflects Allianz customers in consolidated entities that are part of the customer reporting scope only.

** As of June 30, 2026.

Mandatory corporate information: Corporate disclosures

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Privacy Note Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028268225/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Florian Amberg Tel. +49 89 3800 15924E-Mail: florian.amberg@allianz.com

Heidi Polke Tel. +49 89 3800 90777 E-Mail: heidi.polke@allianz.com

Patricia Segovia Tel. +49 89 3800 67589 E-Mail: patricia.segovia@allianz.com