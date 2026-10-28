

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Europa has extended its Boeing 787 nacelle maintenance agreement with Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, through 2037. The renewed program supports the airline's long-term fleet strategy by improving operational reliability, enhancing maintenance planning and optimizing cost management for thrust reverser and nacelle services. Air Europa will further improve nacelle maintenance, transportation and lease costs by staging nacelles at its main base and using a forward exchange solution.



'We continue to collaborate with Air Europa to align nacelle support with its long-term fleet strategy, providing the technical expertise and global repair capacity that ensure sustained readiness across its 787 operations,' said PJ Titone, vice president and general manager, Aerostructures at Collins Aerospace.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are down 0.34 percent to $193.88.



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