Everpure: Supporting Our Communities This Global Week of Service 2026

Across five days and multiple time zones, Everpure employees came together to support their communities through hands-on service, skills-based volunteering, and environmental action.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Summary

During the Pure Good Global Week of Service 2026, Everpure employees around the world helped support local communities through environment initiatives, workforce development, and hands-on volunteer service.

From September 28 through October 2, Everpure employees around the world joined the Pure Good Global Week of Service-an annual opportunity to turn our commitment to community impact into action.

This year, colleagues across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific participated in volunteer experiences designed around three areas of focus: environmental sustainability, workforce development, and community support. Together, they showed what is possible when people across locations and time zones make time to go do good.

Measuring the impact

This year's Global Week of Service reached over 800 employees across 15 locations and generated 1,290 volunteer hours. Employees completed 28 volunteer activities, helping create or deliver thousands of meals to communities in need, STEM enrichment kits and products to local youth, essential supply kits for migrant workers and unhoused communities, and much more in partnership with 23 nonprofit organizations around the world.

These numbers tell only part of the story. The deeper impact came from the collective energy behind them: colleagues making space in their schedules, local teams coordinating with community partners, and volunteers showing up ready to contribute.

A week of action across the globe

Global Week of Service offered a range of ways to participate, including in-person events, virtual opportunities, and self-paced projects. That flexibility helped employees take part from offices, home workspaces, and wherever they were located around the world.

Regional highlights

Americas

In the Americas, close to 400 employees volunteered across 7 locations, contributing 640 hours in support of 11 nonprofit organizations from Santa Clara, CA to Durham, NC. Their work addressed environmental sustainability, food security, STEM learning, workforce development, and community response. Notable activities included making seedballs to restore ecosystems in Santa Clara, assembling winter-warmth bundles for senior citizens in New York, and leading community clean-up projects in Lehi.

"Helping to improve my immediate surroundings with my team helps give me a sense of esprit de corps" Everpure employee based in Lehi, UT

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Across EMEA, over 150 employees participated in 7 events and contributed over 200 volunteer hours while supporting 6 nonprofit organizations serving communities in London, Prague, Rome, and Paris. Regional activities focused on addressing food insecurity, workforce development, health, and community support. Highlights included packing food supplies in Paris and London, assembling path-following robots in Prague to teach children basic coding skills and supporting a building-wide blood drive in Rome.

"Great bonding experience for all, and a real reminder of how lucky we are to live in homes with central heating that we can afford to turn on." Everpure employee based in the UK

Asia-Pacific and Japan

In APJ, 260 employees contributed 400 hours to support 6 nonprofit organizations across 6 dynamic events. Teams combined community support, environmental learning, health, and STEM engagement. Singapore volunteers built smart-greenhouse kits to introduce local children to coding and sustainable growing practices; Bangalore volunteers packed meals for neighbors in need; Japan hosted a nonprofit information session to help more employees get involved in the community; and Korea volunteers assembled DNA science kits for children.

"All of us came together. Unknown faces become friends... I'm happy to leave a reason when someone smiles at their food." Everpure employee based in Bangalore

Virtual and self-paced

Virtual and self-paced opportunities engaged over 100 employees through events and projects, generating 100+ volunteer hours. In the Americas, remote volunteers reviewed camera-trap images along the Lewis and Clark Trail, helping researchers compare today's wildlife with what the expedition recorded 200 years ago, while employees throughout EMEA identified alpine species in France's Mont-Blanc massif to show how climate change is affecting mountain ecosystems. Globally, remote employees supported the next generation of talent, creating a STEM ebook for kids, designing career cards for young people, and reviewing resumes for women entering tech.

"Love that Everpure recognizes that employees, even those who work remotely, see the value of volunteer work and community engagement. Working for a company that contributes to the community in such an impactful way on a consistent basis makes me very proud." Everpure remote employee based in AMER

Continuing the commitment

Global Week of Service is one moment in our year-round commitment to making a positive difference. Through Pure Good, employees can continue to volunteer, give, and support causes that matter to them and their communities.

Thank you to everyone who participated, organized an event, partnered with a nonprofit, encouraged a colleague to get involved, and especially to the nonprofit partners who welcomed us. Your time, care, and willingness to serve helped make Global Week of Service 2026 a meaningful expression of what we can accomplish together.

When we bring our people, purpose, and communities together, we do more than volunteer for a week-we help build a more connected and resilient world.

Find more stories and multimedia from Everpure at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/everpure

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SOURCE: Everpure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/supporting-our-communities-this-global-week-of-service-2026-1243209