

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales growth moderated in September after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 4.1 increase in the previous month. Sales have been rising since May.



The largest annual volume of increase was recorded in other retail sales, where sales advanced 4.5 percent, followed by 4.0 percent more sales in motor trades. Sales of pharmaceuticals, medical, and cosmetic articles were 3.8 percent higher.



On the other hand, sales of hardware, paints, and glass contracted 5.1 percent, and there were 4.1 percent fewer sales for clothing, footwear, and textiles.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in August.



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