Buildots named an NCC preferred supplier to leverage AI-driven construction intelligence

Agreement strengthens Buildots' position in the Nordics and reinforces NCC Building Nordics' position at the forefront of digital innovation, using AI to set new standards for construction efficiency in the Nordic region

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction intelligence leader Buildots today announced a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with NCC's business area, Building Nordics. NCC is a leading construction company in the Nordic region, and Building Nordics has operations in Denmark, Finland and Norway. The agreement designates Buildots as a preferred supplier, having already seen success using the platform on residential, commercial, education and healthcare projects.

Proven in the field

Buildots uses AI and computer vision to convert site activity into actionable insights - cross-referencing progress against schedules and 3D models to surface risks before they escalate.

NCC Building Nordics' decision to expand its collaboration with Buildots follows a proven track record of years of collaboration in Finland and Denmark. Key achievements in NCC projects using Buildots have so far included:

Proactive risk management: By identifying production pace risks and sequence deviations early, projects corrected course before any schedule impact.

By identifying production pace risks and sequence deviations early, projects corrected course before any schedule impact. Improved project performance: Using Buildots to track Percent Plan Complete (PPC), projects completed more tasks on time (per the original schedule). One project achieved a 230% increase in this metric.

Using Buildots to track Percent Plan Complete (PPC), projects completed more tasks on time (per the original schedule). One project achieved a 230% increase in this metric. Trade collaboration: With objective data to verify critical milestones and ensure trade accountability, the projects now allocate resources more effectively.

With objective data to verify critical milestones and ensure trade accountability, the projects now allocate resources more effectively. Executive oversight: The projects generate data to drive executive risk reporting, providing senior leadership with unprecedented visibility into project health and performance.

These results provided the proof of concept that drove NCC Building Nordics' commitment to Buildots as a preferred supplier.

"NCC has always believed that embracing technology is central to how we stay ahead," said Kati Tauriainen, Head of Division Building Finland, NCC Building Nordics. "Our experience using Buildots on live projects gave us the evidence we needed. We saw what happens when our teams have true on-the-ground visibility: faster decisions, fewer surprises, and better outcomes for our customers. Beyond the construction phase, we're now using this data as a strategic asset to analyse performance post-completion and identify where we can optimise to ensure each project outperforms the last. Establishing this framework for our high-value pipeline is a natural next step for a company committed to construction innovation."

"NCC exemplifies what it looks like when a contractor truly leads on technology," added Patrick Cope, Director of Major Projects & Programmes at Buildots. "We were impressed with the team's forward-thinking mindset from day one of our collaboration, and after years of working together, we are now building a systematic, data-driven way of running complex projects at scale. The breadth of their project portfolio, across hospitals, commercial, schools and more, shows just how versatile and impactful construction intelligence can be when it's adopted across an organisation."

The Nordics: At the forefront of construction technology

The partnership further cements Buildots' growing footprint in the Nordics, a region that industry observers consistently identify as setting the pace for construction technology adoption globally.

"The Nordics have long punched above their weight when it comes to contech," said Tommy Cooke, Regional Director UK&I and Nordics at Buildots. "Contractors in the region tended to be earlier, more serious adopters of BIM, which put them in a great position to drive further tech adoption, using tools like Buildots to drive measurable results. NCC's move to leverage AI-driven construction intelligence is exactly the kind of strategic, committed adoption that the rest of Europe should be watching closely."

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales - from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including HOCHTIEF, Bouygues, Intel, NCC and VINCI Construction, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

About NCC

NCC (www.ncc.com) is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development.

Media Contact

buildots@concrete.media

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