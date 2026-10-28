Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's financial information in 2027

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 OCTOBER 2026 AT 4:15 PM (EET)

Kalmar's financial information in 2027

Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2027:

Financial Statements review 2026, on Thursday, 11 February 2027

Interim report January-March 2027 on Wednesday, 28 April 2027

Half-year financial report January-June 2027, on Friday, 23 July 2027

Interim report January-September 2027, on Friday, 29 October 2027

Kalmar's Financial Statements 2026 and Annual Report 2026 will be available on week 8 at www.kalmarglobal.com.



The Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation is planned to be held on Monday, 22 March 2027. Kalmar's Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com