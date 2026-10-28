Today, October 28, 2026, Nordic Iron Ore AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that, inter alia, the Company's existing funding for ongoing operations is considered sufficient until December 2026.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Nordic Iron Ore AB Short name NIO ISIN code: SE0011528017

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.