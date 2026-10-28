Nordic Iron Ore AB: Nordic Iron Ore Postpones Quarterly Report Due to Ongoing Financing Process

Nordic Iron Ore AB (the "Company") has previously communicated that the estimated capital requirement for the next phase of the project-including continued work in preparation for a definitive feasibility study-amounts to approximately SEK 200 million. At the same time, the Company has stated that its existing funding for ongoing operations is considered sufficient until December 2026. Given the current market environment, the Company believes it is challenging to carry out a capital raise of approximately SEK 200 million on terms deemed acceptable to the Company and its shareholders.



Consequently, the Company is evaluating alternative financing solutions to ensure continued operations and working capital, pending improved conditions for financing the larger project phase. The financing process is underway, and the Company expects a solution for continued operations and working capital could be in place within the coming weeks.

In light of the above, the Company has decided to postpone the publication of its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026 until November 16, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Ronne Hamerslag

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +46 (0)240 88 301

E-mail: ronne.hamerslag@nordiciron.se

About Nordic Iron

Nordic Iron is a mining company focused on the Ludvika region. The company plans to produce an ultra high-grade iron ore concentrate with a low carbon dioxide footprint, with a focus on fossil-free iron and steel production. Nordic Iron's plans includes an apatite concentrate containing phosphorus and rare earth elements, contributing to society's green transition.

For more information, see www.nordiciron.se.

Nordic Iron Ore's shares are listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser

This information is information that Nordic Iron is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-28 14:25 CET.