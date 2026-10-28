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WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Fenix Outdoor International AG: Q3 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 2026 10 28 at 15.00 CET

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 Sept 2026

Third quarter 2026-07-01 - 2026-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 220,120 (TEUR: 212,333), an increase of 3.7%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 46,856 (TEUR: 46,851).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    32,078 (TEUR: 32,061).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    30,028 (TEUR: 27,751).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 23,258 (TEUR: 20,818).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.65
    (EUR: 1.50).

  • Period 2026-01-01 - 2026-09-30
  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 530,985 (TEUR: 518,918), an increase of 2.3%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 73,658 (TEUR: 71,470).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    28,623 (TEUR: 30,087).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    22,880 (TEUR: 22,010).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 15,061 (TEUR: 10,941).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.14
    (EUR: 0.80).

Holding of own shares
As per 30-09-2026 the company held 6,475 B-shares representing 0.005 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial-reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 28, 2026, at 14.00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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