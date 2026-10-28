9-months sales: €399 million (+5.4% at constant exchange rates and +3.9% on a reported basis)

9-month sales of Essential Products: €259 million (+6.0% at constant exchange rates and +6.7% on a reported basis)

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

Sales for the third quarter of 2026 totaled €140 million, up +10.4% compared to the prior year on a reported basis and +9.6% at constant exchange rates, driven by a favorable currency impact of €1 million from the U.S. and the Americas excluding the U.S.

The company's business was driven by the Essentials segment, which grew by +13.9% on a reported basis and +12.9% at constant exchange rates

Business was solid in most regions. At constant exchange rates, it grew by 8% in Europe, 11% in the United States, and 23% in the Asia-Pacific/Rest of the World region; it declined by 1% in the Americas excluding the U.S.

These results take into account a -€0.6 million impact from the simplification of complementary product lines during the quarter, in line with the normalization of the simplification program.

This third quarter continues the growth momentum observed during the first half of the fiscal year; it benefited in particular from a favorable base effect from the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company's sales grew by +3.9% on a reported basis to €399M and by +5.4% on a constant-currency basis, after accounting for a -€3.7 million impact from the simplification of complementary product lines since the beginning of the year (-€7.7 million as of the end of September 2025) as well as a negative currency effect of -€6.1 million.

On a constant-currency basis and excluding the product line simplification, sales at the end of September 2026 were up 6.6% year-to-date.

Over this period, the Essentials segment grew by +6.0% on a reported basis and by +6.7% on a constant-currency basis. As of the end of September 2026, it accounted for 64.9% of the company's sales (vs. 63.6% as of the end of September 2025).

On a constant-currency basis, Europe grew by +4.6%, the U.S. by +12.4%, Asia-Pacific/Rest of the World by +4.6%, and the Americas excluding the U.S. declined slightly by -0.9%.

Next release: 2026 annual sales, January 14, 2027 (after market close).

Group Sales Trends September 2025-September 2026

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. As of June 30, 2026, Vetoquinol employed 2,526 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (ticker symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

APPENDICES

Quaterly sales

€m 2026 2025 Change (reported basis) Change at (constant exchange rates) Q1 Sales 125.0 130.6 -4.3% -0.3% Q2 Sales 134.3 127.0 +5.7% +7.2% Q3 Sales 139.7 126.6 +10.4% +9.6% YTD Sep. sales 399.0 384.2 +3.9% +5.4%

Sales by strategic territory

€m September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Change (reported basis) Change at (constant exchange rates) Europe 197.8 189.6 +4.4% +4.6% Americas excluding the U.S.A. 53.7 53.6 +0.3% -0.9% U.S.A. 86.9 80.3 +8.2% +12.4% Asia-Pacific Rest of the World 60.6 60.7 -0.2% +4.6% YTD Sep. sales 399.0 384.2 +3.9% +5.4%

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management believes that these indicators, which are not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant to shareholders in their analysis of the Group's underlying trends, performance and financial position. These indicators are used by management to analyze performance.

Essentials products: The products referred to as "Essentials" comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the companion animal or farm animal sector. They are intended for sale worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates: Application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things remaining equal.

Organic growth: Organic growth refers to growth in Vetoquinol's sales due to an increase in sales volume and/or prices in year N compared with year N-1, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028668186/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Josette Molle-Yukna

Phone: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

VETOQUINOL

Magny-Vernois

70200 Lure, France

www.vetoquinol.com